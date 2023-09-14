Boeing Defence Australia’s largest apprentice intake boosts trades workforce

Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) has welcomed eight apprentices in the largest single intake to the company’s trades workforce.

The apprentices, who have graduated from Aviation Australia’s (AA) 80-day Certificate II in Aircraft Line Maintenance, will join BDA’s F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler maintenance program at RAAF Base Amberley.

They take apprentice numbers across all of Boeing Australia to 44.

BDA’s director of Product Support, Training & Maintenance, Mike Prior, says Boeing is building stronger trades workforce to support increases in fleet sizes.

“As the sustainment provider for the most Australian Defence Force (ADF) platforms, we’re building a stronger sovereign trades workforce to support fleet upgrades, increased fleet sizes, and the introduction of the Apache,” he said.

“Through this investment in apprentices and our long-standing partnership with AA, we’ll have the right people with the right qualifications ready to ensure mission readiness for the ADF.”

Graduate Daniel Gaskin spent 12 years in automotive mechanics before being accepted into the apprentice program.

“This opportunity has allowed me to meld my mechanical background with a genuine interest in aircraft mechanics and engineering,” Gaskin said. “I’m immensely proud to now be part of Boeing and excited to work on fighter jets for a global aircraft manufacturer,” Gaskin said.