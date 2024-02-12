BluGlass secures $4.3m to fund growth and launches SPP offer

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has received $4.3m in commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors via a strongly supported share placement (Placement) at an issue price of $0.037 per share. BluGlass is also undertaking a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer to enable eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to acquire up to $100,000 worth of shares on the same terms.

Funds will be used to scale and speed production and delivery of BluGlass’ visible lasers to fulfil new and existing contracts. The raise will also support additional fab equipment, working capital, and development of next-generation products to increase market competitiveness and sales.

BluGlass chair James Walker said, “The continued support of institutional and sophisticated investors reflects growing confidence in BluGlass’ visible laser technology, experienced management, and significant growth runway.”

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden stated, “BluGlass has made significant commercialisation progress over the past year, launching our first laser products, vertically integrating our manufacturing supply chain, growing customer engagement across all our target verticals, and securing our largest ever revenue contract. This funding supports scaling our operations as we grow project revenues, enabling us to invest in additional equipment and capabilities to accelerate laser production and delivery to meet customer demand.”

“We’re also strategically investing in the development of novel, next-generation products that further strengthen our competitive advantages. Our recent sub-contract with the US Department of Defence for the development of Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers is a good example, highlighting the significant demand for novel, better performing lasers that are also higher value,” said Haden.

The Placement comprises an offer of 116,216,216 new fully paid ordinary shares in BluGlass at an issue price of $0.037. The issue price represents a 19.6 per cent discount to the last closing share price on Thursday, 8th of February 2024 and a 24.3 per cent discount to the 15-day volume weighted average market price of the Company’s shares.

The Placement includes one free attaching listed option for every new share (attaching option), exercisable at $0.046 and expiring on 28th of February 2025. Every free attaching option exercised will include one fully paid BLG share and one additional option (piggyback option), exercisable at $0.06 and expiring on 28th of February 2027. The attaching options are subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on 4th of April 2024.