Bluglass partners with US regional innovation hub for wide-bandgap semiconductors

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has been named a member of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide-bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub, one of eight Microelectronics Commons regional innovation hubs announced by the US Department of Defence.



The US Department of Defence awarded US$238M in CHIPS and Science Act funding in FY231 for the establishment of eight regional innovation hubs, as part of the US$2B allocated to the ME Commons Program from FY23-27.

The Microelectronics Commons is focused on bridging and accelerating the lab-to-fab transition and mitigating supply chain risks and will supercharge America’s ability to develop, prototype, manufacture, and produce cutting-edge microelectronics at scale.

The CLAWS Hub, led by North Carolina State University (NCSU), has been awarded US$39.4M for the base year of performance and consists of seven hub members, including BluGlass Limited.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “We are thrilled to be part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub to develop next-generation photonic devices that will have significant commercial and strategic defence applications in the decades ahead.”

“The work we will be contributing to the hub perfectly aligns with BluGlass’ wide-bandgap and extended-wavelength roadmaps and will leverage the benefits of our proprietary RPCVD technology,” Haden continued.

Wide bandgap semiconductors, such as indium gallium nitride, offer higher voltage and temperature capacity than traditional silicon chips.

They have wide and growing applications in power electronics, radio frequency, and wireless devices; as well as photonics devices such as visible lasers for next-generation sensing, communications, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology applications.