BluGlass completes GaNWorks acquisition; commences operations

Image: BluGlass Limited

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited has completed its acquisition of contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry, Inc., following the successful installation and validation of core gallium nitride wafer processing equipment at the Company’s laser production fab in Silicon Valley.

Testing has confirmed the n-side wafer metalisation, wafer thinning, and bar cleave equipment is meeting GaNWorks’ operational benchmarks in-house. Product validation of new GaN lasers made at BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab is also underway.

BluGlass CEO Jim Haden said, “our acquisition of GaNWorks’ specialist wafer processing equipment, manufacturing process transfer, and experienced GaN engineers will fast-track development and production cycles, and deliver significant cost savings over the long-term. We have moved quickly to bring these complex processes in-house, having now completed process verification tests, and commenced validation of our first vertically integrated laser lots.

“We are already seeing the benefits of having all processes in-house under our operational control, enabling us to quickly identify additional process optimisation opportunities, which are expected to significantly enhance production yield, reliability, and throughput. With our wafer fab vertical integration completed, we are continuing to refine processes across the manufacturing supply chain to further improve laser performance, reliability, and repeatability.”