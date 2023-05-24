BlueScope Distribution strengthens processing capability

Steel and aluminium distributor BlueScope Distribution has announced the installation of a new CNC flatbed router at its Clayton South warehouse in Melbourne.
Commissioned in February 2023, the addition of this new capability will complement its existing aluminium routing capability which already exists at BlueScope Distribution in Perth and Brisbane.
As one of the largest of its kind in Victoria, this new machine has the ability to profile complex custom shapes with precision, ease and accuracy, from large format aluminium plate and sheet up to 12.5m long, 3.2m wide and 150mm thick.
The extra-large bed allows BlueScope Distribution to supply a single processed 12-metre sheet, creating efficiencies for its customers by reducing the need for welding multiple sheets in their own production lines.
BlueScope Distribution has said its increased capabilities will better serve customers across a wide range of manufacturing industry segments, such as transport, marine, architectural façade, and leisure.
In November 2021, BlueScope Distribution committed to an investment of $1.01 million to install a custom-made routing machine that enables the company to process aluminium plate and sheet products into custom sizes and componentry for our customers.
“Strategically we are committed to supporting our customers with their own growth journey. Our new router will no doubt play a sizable role in assisting our customers deliver on their own manufacturing deadlines in a more efficient way. The installation of this new processing capability enables us to better support our customers over the next decade and beyond,” said Sam Gerovasilis, general manager, BlueScope Distribution.
The prime feature of the aluminium router is its ability to process aluminium products with high precision and accuracy. BlueScope Distribution’s experienced programmers work closely with customers to provide workable solutions that assist with design and nesting capabilities, ensuring minimal wastage.
The router’s processing capabilities include profiling simple or complex shapes, milling, hole cuts, and material coding for identification.
BlueScope Distribution can also supply material to customers in kit form, which provides significant efficiencies when assembling their end user products. Kitting enables the grouping of various products and custom cut aluminium components in the configurations required by customers.
“Our customers told us that labour shortages and a gap in aluminium processing of this kind has created inefficiencies in their own operation. It made a lot of sense for us to invest in state-of-the-art aluminium processing capability to enable us to better support our customers.
“The extra-large bed enables us to process significantly larger aluminium plate which is commonly used by transport and marine manufacturers. We look forward to working closely with them to help them realise new efficiencies this capability will provide.” added Troy Gent, state manager, BlueScope Distribution VIC/TAS.