BlueScope Distribution strengthens processing capability

Commissioned in February 2023, the addition of this new capability will complement its existing aluminium routing capability which already exists at BlueScope Distribution in Perth and Brisbane.

As one of the largest of its kind in Victoria, this new machine has the ability to profile complex custom shapes with precision, ease and accuracy, from large format aluminium plate and sheet up to 12.5m long, 3.2m wide and 150mm thick.

The extra-large bed allows BlueScope Distribution to supply a single processed 12-metre sheet, creating efficiencies for its customers by reducing the need for welding multiple sheets in their own production lines.

BlueScope Distribution has said its increased capabilities will better serve customers across a wide range of manufacturing industry segments, such as transport, marine, architectural façade, and leisure.

In November 2021, BlueScope Distribution committed to an investment of $1.01 million to install a custom-made routing machine that enables the company to process aluminium plate and sheet products into custom sizes and componentry for our customers.