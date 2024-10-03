Blu Glass and Macquarie University partner on ocean temperature mapping

Image: Macquarie University

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass has signed an agreement with Macquarie University and defence company Aurizn to develop and test a new laser-based method to measure subsurface water temperature and depth.

BluGlass will provide visible gallium nitride (GaN) lasers to the project, partially funded by an Australia’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) Seed Grant 1 to support the commercialisation of visible lasers in maritime applications.

“This collaborative project with BluGlass and Aurizn perfectly aligns with Macquarie University’s world-class expertise in laser technology. In developing blue ocean LiDAR technology, we’re helping create solutions that address real-world challenges, from improving maritime defence to enhancing our understanding of coral reef health and climate change,” said deputy vice-chancellor of Research at Macquarie University, Professor Sakkie Pretorius.

The project aims to develop and run commercial trials of fully-functional blue ocean LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to improve maritime situational awareness in defence and environmental settings where satellites and marine buoys are currently used.

Blue ocean LiDAR will improve detection of underwater objects, provide increased accuracy in predicting coral bleaching events, and refinement of climate modelling technology.

While invisible infrared (IR) lasers have gained mass adoption in fibre-optic and space communications, they are ineffective in sub-marine applications, as their wavelengths are almost entirely absorbed by water.

Underwater laser communication and remote sensing require visible lasers in shorter wavelengths, typically between violet and green.

BluGlass will provide high-power multi-transverse-mode devices for the ocean LiDAR, targeting useable underwater wavelengths in the blue and aqua-marine ranges.

The project will harness the advantages visible GaN lasers have over current lower-power and solid-state lasers.

These advantages include compact size, high power conversion efficiency, low manufacturing cost, wavelength tunability, beam divergence control, lifetime, and ability to shift wavelength rapidly.

While BluGlass’ revenue from the partnership is immaterial, the project has significant technological and commercial potential.

Following successful completion of the project, the parties intend to enter formal negotiations to progress the blue ocean LiDAR prototype to commercialisation, production, and manufacturing.