Blackmores achieves sustainability certification

Australian natural health company, Blackmores Group, has announced its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

With a presence across Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as in manufacturing, this milestone reflects the company’s long-standing values and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and social responsibility across multiple markets.

These principles were originally embedded in the business by founder Maurice Blackmore more than 90 years ago.

As part of its journey to achieve B Corp certification, the company has implemented key initiatives to drive meaningful change, including:

Conducting a living wage assessment across all operations, embedding it into future remuneration processes, and extending this approach to supply partners to uphold fair pay as a fundamental right for workers.

Incorporating assessment of biodiversity practices into supplier screening, and strengthening partnerships that support sustainable sourcing.

Enhancing environmental governance and bolstering training to drive sustainability at every level of the business.

Transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity across all major sites and introducing water efficiency targets.

Amending the company’s constitution to formally affirm its responsibility to deliver a positive impact on society and the environment – embedding sustainability into the company’s DNA from the boardroom to the front line.



Sally Townsend, Head of Sustainability at Blackmores Group, said the certification is a significant milestone for the business.

“Becoming B Corp certified is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and social responsibility. This recognition affirms that we’re committed to making a meaningful impact as a force for good, not just for our customers and partners, but for the planet and future generations,” she said.

Townsend added that Blackmores has long been recognised for its achievements as a responsible business but B Corp certification affirms the current performance and future commitment of the Group.

“Becoming B Corp certified validates our long-standing commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices, but this is just the beginning. As our business grows and global challenges evolve, we’re focused on deepening our impact,” she said.

Andrew Davies, CEO at B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand, the not-for-profit organisation behind the certification, echoed these sentiments.

“Achieving B Corp Certification is a rigorous process that requires a genuine commitment to sustainability and accountability at all levels of the business,” he said.

“Blackmores’ certification involved two separate impact assessments due to its extensive manufacturing and operations across Australia and Asia, with additional complexity due to its global supply network.

“This highlights Blackmores’ opportunity to extend its positive impact and contribute to the B Corp movement’s shared vision of an economic system that benefits all.”

As a result of the comprehensive assessments undertaken, the B Corp Certification applies across all Blackmores brands – including Blackmores, BioCeuticals, Blackmores Institute and Pure Animal Wellbeing – as well as in all regions where Blackmores operates.

Blackmores Group CEO, Alastair Symington, emphasised the significance of the certification for the company’s future.

“The B Corp certification aligns with Blackmores’ broader vision to lead the natural health industry in environmental and social responsibility, ensuring that every step it takes benefits both people and the planet,” he said.

“While this is a proud moment for Blackmores, this achievement is not the finish line – it’s a foundation for our continued evolution as a purpose-led business. We are embedding sustainable practices across our entire value chain and setting ambitious goals for the future.”

