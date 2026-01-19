Australian-owned maritime engineering company Birdon has secured a $125 million Defence contract to design and build a new fleet of amphibious vehicles for the Australian Army, strengthening sovereign defence manufacturing capability.

Under the contract, Birdon will deliver one prototype and 15 Amphibious Vehicles – Logistics (AV-L) as part of the Land 8710 Littoral Manoeuvre Program. The vehicles will replace the Army’s ageing Lighter Amphibious Resupply Cargo vehicle fleet.

Birdon CEO Jamie Bruce said the contract marked a major milestone for the company and for Australia’s defence industry.

“The project reflects Birdon’s commitment to delivering Defence-ready solutions tailored to Australia’s unique operating environments,” Bruce said. “It builds on our proven expertise in integrated design, engineering, logistics, and construction.”

The AV-L has been engineered to operate effectively across both land and sea, functioning as a deep-sea vessel capable of reliable surf zone transitions while also meeting Australian road safety requirements.

Designed for Australia’s harsh conditions, the vehicle can sustain prolonged immersion in corrosive saltwater and operate in extreme humidity, high temperatures, rough surf zones and varied beach landing environments.

Advanced propulsion and steering systems combine water jet and dynamic drive train technologies, enabling seamless transitions between marsh, clay and surf conditions. The design also improves in-water manoeuvrability, speed and reversing performance, supporting agile operations and emergency response scenarios.

Operator safety has been a central design consideration. The AV-L features automated systems to detect wheel bogging and slipping, allowing rapid exits from dangerous wave zones. Shock-absorbing seating, front and rear steering, automatic tyre inflation and self-levelling suspension with ride height control further enhance safety and comfort during high-risk missions.

The vehicle includes a modular payload system, deck crane, advanced fire safety measures and a reverse flush system to clear debris from jet intakes, increasing adaptability for both defence and humanitarian operations.

All AV-L vehicles will be built at Birdon’s shipbuilding yard in Port Macquarie on the NSW Mid North Coast. The project is expected to support local job creation and skills development, reinforcing Birdon’s ongoing investment in Australia’s maritime engineering and defence industries.