BioNTech to establish mRNA manufacturing facility at La Trobe University

Biotechnology company BioNTech is planning to develop and commission a state-of-the-art mRNA clinical-scale manufacturing facility at the La Trobe Melbourne campus in Bundoora.

BioNTech is focused on utilising the potential of the immune system by developing investigational immunotherapeutic treatment methods including mRNA-based vaccine candidates, to fight cancer and other diseases. Together with its partner, Pfizer, the company also developed the world’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine, known as Comirnaty ® (BNT162b2) where approved for use under full or conditional marketing authorisation.

The planned facility at La Trobe is intended to support researchers to develop investigational mRNA-based treatment options as well as manufacture investigational candidates for clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific region.

Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan and Victorian minister for economic growth, Tim Pallas, today joined BioNTech’s chief operating officer, Dr Sierk Poetting, La Trobe chancellor John Brumby AO and La Trobe vice-chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, at La Trobe to announce the location of BioNTech’s planned manufacturing facility.

The Victorian Government also announced funding to establish a new Victorian Centre for AI in Medical Innovation (CAMI) at La Trobe, which will develop and apply innovative AI solutions and provide pathway opportunities for researchers and students in this rapidly evolving field. The Centre will sit alongside the planned BioNTech facility.

Premier Jacinta Allan said, “this partnership means more mRNA expertise in our state, more treatments for people with hard-to-treat cancers – and 1,200 more local jobs.”

Brumby described the investment as ‘truly groundbreaking’ and a huge step forward for La Trobe and Victoria.

“La Trobe is the perfect location for these facilities, with our world-leading capability in infection and immunology as well as in AI and digital innovation. We are establishing La Trobe as a thriving innovation precinct, well placed to support biotechnology research and innovation activities in Melbourne.”

“Establishing the planned mRNA facility and Victorian Centre for AI in Medical Innovation within La Trobe’s University City of the Future in Melbourne’s north locates them in an area surrounded by high tech industry, manufacturing, and healthcare.”