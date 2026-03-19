BioCina has begun a comprehensive manufacturing program to support the development of a new injectable therapy targeting delirium in intensive care settings.

The Perth-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) announced it has initiated a Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) program for RLS-2201, a proprietary injectable formulation of Quetiapine being developed by Patrys Ltd.

Production of the reformulated therapy is underway at BioCina’s sterile manufacturing facility in Perth, using a closed isolator system.

The program is designed to confirm the reproducibility and robustness of the manufacturing process, while also generating material for regulatory stability studies and early clinical supply.

The reformulated RLS-2201 will support International Council for Harmonisation-aligned stability studies required for regulatory submission and provide initial supply for Patrys’ planned first-in-human clinical activities.

Patrys chief executive Dr Samantha South said the partnership represented an important step forward for the program.

“We are proud to be advancing RLS-2201 alongside a world-class CDMO partner whose deep manufacturing expertise and technical capabilities are proving instrumental in de-risking this program,” she said.

The initiation of CMC activities is considered a key milestone, helping establish a technically sound and regulatorily defensible pathway toward clinical trials, which are targeted for the second half of 2026.

BioCina chief executive Dr Tommy Broudy said the company’s experience would support the transition to clinical development.

“We are thrilled to support Patrys’ journey for RLS-2201,” he said. “BioCina’s 50 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of sterile injectables is more than just a capability.”

BioCina operates globally, with more than five decades of experience in sterile drug product manufacturing and facilities recognised by major regulatory authorities including the US FDA, EMA and TGA.

Its capabilities span small and large molecule injectables, microbial biologics and emerging modalities such as mRNA and lipid nanoparticles.

The collaboration highlights the role of specialised manufacturing expertise in accelerating drug development and bringing new therapies closer to clinical use.