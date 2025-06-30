Big new spacecraft facility established in Australia

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

Renewing their partnership, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and Space Machines Company (SMC) have announced an industrial-scale spacecraft manufacturing facility.

Located at UTS Tech Lab in Sydney, the Optimus Factory (OF-01) marks a milestone in Australia’s space industry, enabling the design, assembly and testing of 300kg-class spacecraft at scale.

“This partnership is focused on joint research and development, enabling UTS and SMC to shape the future of the space industry in Australia and globally,” said pro vice chancellor at UTS Michael Blumenstein.

The facility will feature an 800-square-metre spacecraft production space and will house a satellite Assembly, Integration and Test (AIT) cleanroom.

The asset supports future defence requirements to bolster national security, as well as commercial applications. It enables SMC to deliver high-fidelity intelligence while safeguarding space assets.

“Until now, Australia has been largely dependent on overseas suppliers for space assets and technology, limiting our strategic autonomy and industrial growth,” said

“By establishing local manufacturing capabilities, we’re creating high-skilled jobs and retaining intellectual property within our borders, ensuring Australia can independently develop, produce, and deploy the space infrastructure essential for our future security and prosperity.”

This space production capability exemplifies the Future Made in Australia vision, building domestic industrial capacity in critical technologies.

The facility is scheduled to be operational by late 2025.