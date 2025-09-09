Nobody can question the range of high-quality products that Motion offers, but it’s the added layer of industry expertise, dedicated customer support, and on-site training that makes Motion a true one-stop-shop for any industrial business that values efficiency and safety, Motion’s Leland Hallett explains.

As any tradesperson will tell you, having the right tools available is crucial to a job done well. But tools are only one part of the equation. To maximise their value, end users must know how to use them properly – for the sake of both efficiency and workplace safety.

Motion connects these dots by combining high-quality products with expert advice, training and tailored on-site services, to ensure businesses are always operating at their best.

“At Motion, we go beyond just selling products,” says Leland Hallett, Product Manager for Welding, Consumables and Abrasives at Motion. “We take pride in being a one-stop solution for our customers, providing not only products and spare parts but also services, expertise, and quick resolutions to any challenges they face. Whatever the issue, they can call us, and we’ll get it fixed.”

The next level

Of course, Motion’s product range is comprehensive – from cutting-edge welding equipment and consumables to high-performance abrasives, safety gear, and workshop tools, Motion ensures businesses have access to the best solutions on the market. Their offering also covers personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilation systems, and other essential supplies designed to keep workplaces running smoothly and safely. But what really takes Motion’s offering to the next level, Leland says, are the steps that come after the sale.

“Our on-site services include comprehensive site audits, product demonstrations, and customised training workshops …

To read the full article in Motion’s new interactive magazine, please click here.