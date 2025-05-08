Beyond software: Digital transformation requires a real partner

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

Digital transformation has become a strategic investment for manufacturers across Australia and New Zealand recently. And it’s easy to see why: how and why we work will undoubtedly be disrupted by digital technologies in the coming decade, and those who are ahead of the curve will see the most benefits.

For many, simply digitising your business systems sounds like it will be enough. And without a doubt, replacing spreadsheets, automating reports, and moving infrastructure to the cloud are all intelligent, proactive steps towards improved business efficiency and performance, and open the doors to better business insights.

But Fusion5 sees more than that. Once known primarily as a business applications provider, Fusion5 has evolved in recent years to provide much more than ERP integration. Recently, they’ve rebranded as full-service Transformation Partners, focusing on the power and the promise digital transformations have to disrupt how and why businesses succeed. And with total business optimisation of its customers as their approach, the business now supports customers across a much broader spectrum, covering everything from strategy and advisory through to implementation, optimisation, managed services and ongoing success.

So when it comes to applying technology in a way that changes how and why organisations operate at a fundamental level – including how manufacturers deliver value to their customers – Fusion5 will be the ones leading the charge.

Three levels of digital change

When it comes to adopting new technologies or talking with an ERP specialist, Fusion5 typically sees three approaches.

The first is basic, and along the lines of replacing spreadsheets or other legacy systems, adding some automation to address existing pain points, or digitising manual tasks. This is a smart approach, as it will absolutely yield cost savings, and give you back more time for the things that really matter – but it’s a tactical move, not a strategic one, and tends to be implemented at the level of day-to-day structures, processes and procedures.

The move to cloud-based systems is in this first camp, since it offers similar business functionality as on-site servers, but it doesn’t change your operating model. So while there’s nothing inherently wrong with this basic approach, the impact is squarely in the realm of problem-solving and efficiency gains.

The second is more strategic, and less about solving a problem as it is asking “How can we do things differently?” This is where technology enables your business operating model to change and create new offerings for your clients, and sets businesses up to develop new products and services and improve customer experiences. And Fusion5 has helped 540+ clients, including countless manufacturers, use NetSuite to find those gains and change their businesses with strategic implementations.

Automating core functions opens doors to, say, taking and fulfilling orders 24/7, and tracking them with minimal human interaction: now you have a business that can service customers irrespective of time zones, and has better handling of peaks and troughs. Implementing an always-on, cloud-based ERP might have implications for where and how teams work, shifting FTEs (and hiring) from transactional to strategic functions.

Finally, there’s a disruptive, transformative approach. The implementation of a new ERP is a catalyst for ongoing reinvention, allowing a business to trail innovations, rethink their operating model, and build a business that’s agile, scalable, and constantly evolving. It can also be the gateway to adopting Generative and Agentic AI that can radically innovate ways of working. Imagine leveraging customer and sales data to dynamically configure products based on individual customer specifications, or proactive maintenance schedules, automated sales cycles that eliminate manual errors, dynamic pricing based on market shifts.

Importantly, transformation of this kind doesn’t happen once. It’s embedded into the culture of the business. When an organisation is empowered to continuously explore and implement new ways of working, they become the drivers of change. This is where ERPs like NetSuite – implemented with a transformative approach, and with the right implementation partner – really shine.

Beyond consultancy

Implementing a powerful, wrap-around ERP like NetSuite is no longer about buying a system. Fusion5’s clients increasingly want to integrate NetSuite into a broader digital strategy, and that’s where Fusion5 delivers the most value. Whether it’s for API integration, automation tools, or advisory on scaling operations, Fusion5 and the team promise to be right beside their clients.

With the right tools and frameworks (and ERP) in place, Fusion5’s clients can look forward to not just being ready for what’s next in business, but also to being the ones shaping the future of their organisations. In this way, shifts of this scale are more than projects, but mindsets: stepping back to challenge current operating models and asking, “How could we do this better with the right technology?”

For manufacturers, this means embracing more than just digital tools, but rethinking how those tools enable innovation, responsiveness, and growth. From automating production planning, improving inventory traceability, or enabling multi-warehouse management, Fusion5 ensures the entire business is considered as part of an ongoing journey – one that also sees the Fusion5 team continue to support their clients through system updates, team training, new integrations, and whatever else is needed to help keep evolving.

Beyond the now

This step-change for Fusion5 reflects the organisation’s commitment to being the systems integration and transformation partners of choice for manufacturers who want the power of a global ERP platform delivered by transformation powerhouses, and without the burden of a global consultancy.

That’s because, at its core, implementing a new ERP isn’t about installing a new technology so you can carry on with business as usual. It’s about creating conditions for a team to ask “Is there a better way?” and “What if…?” as well as having the courage and the agency to pursue a better future. Fusion5 are there to give you the tools, systems, and support to get there.

In a market where standing still means falling behind, manufacturers need more than just a software vendor. They need a partner who can challenge convention, enable evolution, and empower their people to lead with confidence. Anyone can replace a spreadsheet, but Fusion5 are the ones to help you transform your ecosystem.