Bestech Australia Welcomes Transtech Electronic Controls Pty Ltd to Its Group of Companies

Bestech Australia, a leading supplier of industrial sensors, instrumentation, data acquisition systems, and technical teaching equipment has announced the acquisition of Transtech Electronic Controls Pty Ltd, in its company portfolio.

Transtech Electronic Controls Pty Ltd brings an impressive 28-year experience of providing high-quality electronic and automation solutions to Australian industries. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes surge protectors, encoders, fireproof junction boxes, and a comprehensive range of control room and switchboard products. This new addition strengthens Bestech’s capability to serve the industrial and automation market with turnkey systems and adaptable solutions.

A Synergistic Partnership for Growth

“We are delighted to welcome Transtech onboard,” said Ani Chakraborty, CEO of Bestech Australia.

“The combination of Bestech and Transtech strengthens our offerings to customers and suppliers of both organisations. Together, we are better positioned to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. This partnership also allows us to expand our footprint in the Western Australian market, enabling us to serve as a true national player.”

Enhancing Support for Key Industries

With this acquisition, Bestech Australia now establishes a local footprint in Western Australia, providing a significant advantage in supporting its current customers. This expanded presence will enable Bestech to deliver more efficient and tailored support, particularly to industries such as mining, construction, and water management. The company is well-positioned to address the growing demand for high-quality, reliable solutions across these critical sectors.

Expanding Reach and Capabilities

This acquisition not only enhances Bestech’s product range but also creates synergies that will benefit customers across multiple industries, including manufacturing, mining, energy, and infrastructure. The integration of Transtech’s product expertise with Bestech’s advanced sensor and instrumentation technologies will enable the company to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Bestech Australia remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that empower Australian industry. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bestech’s journey, as it continues to support its customers with cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled expertise.

For more information about Bestech Australia, visit www.bestech.com.au

For more information about Transtech Electronic Controls Pty Ltd, visit www.transtech.com.au