Belt it out loud with PowerGrip™ GT4™ Belts

Businesses strive for efficiency and reliability to gain a competitive edge, especially in the building material manufacturing industry. Recognising these needs, Gates®, a leading manufacturer of power transmission belts, has developed the PowerGrip™ GT4™ belts. Rob Michelson, the National Product Manager for Belts at Motion, shares his insights on the remarkable benefits of this innovative solution.

“PowerGrip™ GT4™ Belts have various applications, but one example where they can be effectively utilised is in the sawing equipment of a sawmill. In this scenario, the belts play a crucial role in transmitting power from the motor to the saw blades, facilitating precise and efficient cutting of timber logs,” says Rob.

