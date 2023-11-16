Features

Belt it out loud with PowerGrip™ GT4™ Belts

Businesses strive for efficiency and reliability to gain a competitive edge, especially in the building material manufacturing industry.

Businesses strive for efficiency and reliability to gain a competitive edge, especially in the building material manufacturing industry. Recognising these needs, Gates®, a leading manufacturer of power transmission belts, has developed the PowerGrip™ GT4™ belts. Rob Michelson, the National Product Manager for Belts at Motion, shares his insights on the remarkable benefits of this innovative solution.

“PowerGrip™ GT4™ Belts have various applications, but one example where they can be effectively utilised is in the sawing equipment of a sawmill. In this scenario, the belts play a crucial role in transmitting power from the motor to the saw blades, facilitating precise and efficient cutting of timber logs,” says Rob.

To read the full article, please click here.

 

Send this to a friend