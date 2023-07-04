A new compressed air system featuring two ELGi EG series oil-lubricated screw air compressors delivers reliability and energy efficiency gains to a building product manufacturer in Sydney.

ELGi Equipments, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, together with its authorised partner Pulford Air & Gas, have assisted Belmont Timber, a manufacturer of engineered frames and trusses for the building industry, in improving the reliability and energy efficiency of its compressed air supply by modernising ageing compressed air equipment with two ELGi EG series oil-lubricated screw air compressors at its factory in Sydney.

A reliable supply of compressed air is required to power the machinery used to fabricate engineered frames and trusses for the building industry, at Belmont Timber’s 20,000 m2 site in Sydney.

Reliability concerns and increased maintenance requirements of ageing compressed air equipment, along with a noticeable rise in power consumption, led Belmont Timber to call on Pulford Air & Gas, its long-standing compressed air partner and one of ELGi’s authorised partners, for a new solution.

Trusting the advice of Pulford Air & Gas, Belmont Timber selected two ELGi EG30 oil-lubricated screw air compressors complete with refrigerated dryer, oil-water separator, downstream filtration, and air receiver to meet their needs.

Gary Walker, managing director at Belmont Timber, said, “Compressed air is essential to our productivity. In fact, much of our manufacturing process is dependent on a reliable supply of compressed air.

“Take for example, our nailing guns used in preassembly. If the compressed air pressure is incorrect, the nails will hang out of the timber, requiring additional work to be carried out to secure them into place.

“We had started to get some issues with the reliability of the ageing compressed air equipment, and it required more maintenance. In addition, we noticed that our power consumption was going up significantly.

“Pulford Air & Gas has been looking after our compressors for a very long time, so we trusted them to present the best solution to meet our requirements. Since installation, the ELGi EG30’s have provided a reliable supply of compressed air. And, while we haven’t run the numbers yet, we expect to see energy savings as a result of the upgrade.”

The ELGi EG series of oil-lubricated screw air compressors deliver best-in-class energy efficiency. ELGi’s high-efficiency airends are equipped with in-house eta-V profile rotors, with the 4/5 lobe combination, designed to run at optimum speeds.

This unique design reduces pressure losses, and together with the OSBIC process (Oil Separation by Impact Centrifugal action) 3-stage separation, increases efficiencies.

Ramesh Ponnuswami, executive director, ELGi OSEA, said, “Pulford Air & Gas worked with Belmont Timber’s requirements to specify the best compressor solution for optimum energy efficiency and reliability. Aside from delivering energy efficiency gains, the robust EG series compressors also presented a reliable solution.

“Designed to meet Australian conditions, they are well suited to performing at extreme temperatures, from cold to hot and from dry to extremely humid conditions, ensuring maximum uptime.”

The EG series is backed by ELGI’s industry-leading warranty, which includes a 10-year warranty on the airend, and a 5-year warranty on the compressor package, including the motor, cooler, separator tank, fan motor, and controller.