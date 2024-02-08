Beenleigh to supply train manufacturing program through $40m contract

Image: Piccolino208/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Train Manufacturing Program’s (QTMP) facility near Maryborough will be built with steel supplied by a Beenleigh company through a $40 million contract that will create new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

Beenleigh Steel Fabrications has been awarded the government contract to supply and install 2400 tonnes of structural steel for the buildings that will make up the QTMP train manufacturing facility at Torbanlea, near Maryborough.

The industry leader was awarded the contract following a competitive tender process due to demonstrated capability and capacity, its state-of -the-art fabrication workshop at Berrinba and commitment to local and indigenous employment.

Buildings being constructed by Beenleigh Steel Fabrications at Torbanlea include the train manufacturing facility, administrative building, a gatehouse and pump house.

Beenleigh Steel Fabrications director Anthony Stoeckert said, “Beenleigh Steel Fabrications is delighted to team with Downer and John Holland in bringing back train manufacturing to Queensland through the QTMP.

“We have long been associated with large projects in Queensland. This one is particularly special however, as it will enhance the manufacturing capacity of the state through its long-term development of the skills and infrastructure that is needed to keep up with the projected growth of industry in Queensland.”

The contract is expected to create six new jobs, and the hiring of 10 apprentices and four trainees. The new jobs will bolster Beenleigh Steel Fabrication’s 80 strong Queensland workforce.

Minister for regional development and manufacturing, Glenn Butcher stated, “We know our Queensland manufacturers are some of the best in the world, so it’s fantastic to be part of the Miles Labor Government that’s bringing train manufacturing back to local workshops.

“More than 360 jobs will be supported during construction of the facility overall, with another 380-plus long-term manufacturing jobs supported to build the QTMP trains when manufacturing begins.”

Construction of the train manufacturing facility buildings is scheduled to start mid-2024 and is planned for completion in early 2025.

Beenleigh Steel Fabrications has a 44-year involvement in Queensland’s construction landscape with multiple large projects including Suncorp Stadium, the Gabba and Cross River Rail.

The company’s new Berrinba workshop was built with support from the Queensland Government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

Deputy premier, treasurer, minister for trade and investment and state member for Woodridge, Cameron Dick said, “Queensland has a great manufacturing history which is why it was important to bring train manufacturing back to the Sunshine State.

“Beenleigh Steel Fabrications, based in the Woodridge electorate, is one of these great Queensland manufacturing success stories, a story that will continue for years to come.

“The new jobs at Beenleigh Steel are part of 360 needed to build the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program facility and more than 380 required to manufacture the trains.”