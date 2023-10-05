Beckhoff automation set to make its APPEX debut in 2024

March 2024 not only marks the inaugural APPEX event (previously AUSPACK), but it will also be the first time that Beckhoff Automation exhibits at this industry leading event.

In 2022, the organisers of the show announced that Australasia’s popular processing and packaging exhibition, AUSPACK, would be transitioning into an all-of-industry event, and APPEX promises to be one of the best and biggest shows yet.

According to Nick Psahoulias, Managing Director for Beckhoff Automation Australia, the timing could not be better.

“We are thrilled to be making our debut. APPEX is the perfect platform to showcase some of our new, ground-breaking solutions to the local market,” he said.

Nick places emphasis on the word “solutions”, saying: “We aren’t just exhibiting products, we are showcasing comprehensive solutions that will add value to our customers. These solutions help transform business processes to further enhance efficiencies, productivity and competitiveness across various industries.”

What’s on show?

For more than four decades, Beckhoff Automation has been implementing open automation systems based on PC control technology.

It’s comprehensive product range covers Industrial PCs, I/O and fieldbus components, drive technology, automation software, control-cabinet free automation and hardware for machine vision.

“We are probably still best-known for bringing EtherCAT to the market 20 years ago – arguably one of the forefront technologies that has helped transform the world of industrial networking. However, we have come a long way since then and we have a lot to show.”

APPEX is a springboard for Beckhoff Automation’s newest and biggest upgrade to its TwinCAT automation software platform.

“This powerful software enables seamless integration of machine learning, vision, edge computing, and cloud connectivity, taking automation to new heights and opening up exciting possibilities for our customers.”

Included in its product line-up for APPEX is the XTS (eXtended Linear Transport System). “This proven drive solution makes use of magnetically driven movers, which travel along a path of fully integrated motor modules. It makes use of an Industrial PC with TwinCAT automation software, enabling the independent control of movers with individual motion profiles.”

Beckhoff’s XPlanar transport system will also be on show. It combines the advantages of conventional systems and supplements them with a unique magnetic levitation technology.

“With its floating 2D product transport, the planar motor system opens up a whole host of new possibilities.”

Nick adds that the industry is abuzz with the growing momentum of local investment and expansion, and that Beckhoff Automation is capitalising on this growth.

“A lot of time and resources have been infused into the expansion of our local footprint, with new offices opening in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth earlier this year. While we are still headquartered in Melbourne, we wanted to be closer to customers in these key regions and the location of each of these branches couldn’t have been more ideal.”

Nick cites high demand from the likes of the food manufacturing, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, where precision and speed are paramount.

“Our product range is versatile and can be customised to meet the unique demands of these industries.”

Of course, Nick acknowledges that there is always fierce competition in the market, but he firmly believes that what separates Beckhoff Automation from the rest is its openness and flexibility.

“Our PC-based control technology allows for flexibility, with easy integration of third-party software and hardware, giving our customers the freedom to choose the best solutions for their specific needs.”

And as the saying goes, ‘teamwork makes the dream work’. “Our team is crucial to our success. We foster a culture in which our team can grow and learn. They are encouraged to explore new ideas and push boundaries.”