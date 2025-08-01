Tens of millions of bags of IV fluids are used each year across Australia and New Zealand. Images: Baxter Healthcare

Brendan Cummins of Baxter Healthcare outlines how local manufacturing, digital innovation, and empowered teams are key to building a resilient supply chain.

If you or a loved one have ever visited a hospital room, there’s a good chance you have interacted with a Baxter bag of intravenous (IV) fluids. These are sterile liquids administered directly into a vein to replace or replenish bodily fluids and electrolytes. Tens of millions of bags of IV fluids are used each year across Australia and New Zealand, most of which are manufactured at Baxter’s advanced manufacturing plant in western Sydney.

Australia’s healthcare sector depends on reliable access to essential medical products including IV fluids. Throughout my 20 years in the medical device and pharmaceuticals industries, I’ve seen firsthand how critical supply resilience is to ensuring patients receive timely, quality care.

In an era marked by global uncertainty and rapid change, building a robust supply chain is not just a “nice to have,” it’s essential. At Baxter, our mission is simple: to save and sustain lives. To ensure we can do this, we’re delivering high-quality products for the patients and healthcare professionals who depend on us.

Understanding supply resilience

Supply resilience means more than simply weathering disruptions. It’s about anticipating challenges, adapting quickly, and recovering faster, whether the disruption is a natural disaster, a surge in demand, or a global event. Australia’s geographic remoteness adds complexity, often placing us at the end of long, intricate supply lines and increasing our vulnerability.

True resilience requires more than backup plans. It demands robust systems, flexible processes, and a culture that empowers people to respond decisively. At Baxter, we’re committed to strengthening every link in our supply chain to support patient care.

Investing in local manufacturing

Baxter has operated at its Toongabbie facility in western Sydney for over 50 years. Each year, we produce more than 60 million units of intravenous and irrigation fluids, supporting both Australian and New Zealand health systems.

Our end-to-end manufacturing process, transforming raw materials into sterile, ready-to-use IV bags on site, gives us greater control and agility. This capability is vital for responding to changing healthcare needs and minimising supply interruptions.

In recent times, we’ve seen historically high demand for Baxter’s critical IV fluids, causing us to run our manufacturing lines to capacity. While we are actively expanding our manufacturing infrastructure, we have also implemented shorter term strategies to increase capacity to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector.

By upgrading equipment, adopting preventative maintenance programs, and integrating advanced automation technologies, we can identify potential issues before they escalate and respond swiftly to operational challenges. These investments not only enhance the reliability and efficiency of our production lines but also provide greater flexibility to adapt to fluctuations in demand.

Our production team is using sensor data to implement 24/7 monitoring technology to help detect anomalies and predict maintenance needs. They do this by continuously collecting real-time data from critical assets, allowing AI-driven systems to detect early signs of wear or failure so that we can schedule maintenance proactively. This reduces unplanned machine downtime and improves overall equipment effectiveness.

Looking ahead, we also recently announced a $40 million co-investment with the Australian Government to expand our production of IV fluids. This will increase the overall capacity of our Australian operations, enhance our ability to respond to future disruptions, and further strengthen Australia’s supply of IV fluids.

Ultimately, a proactive approach to infrastructure investment helps us deliver on our commitment to supply continuity for healthcare providers and patients across Australia and New Zealand.

Harnessing technology and data

Resilience is not just about physical assets; organisations must also leverage advanced analytics and predictive modelling to gain deeper insights into the supply chain. These tools enable us to identify risks early and take proactive steps to prevent shortages or delays.

At Baxter, we’re exploring emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to drive greater transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across our operations. By working closely with suppliers and partners, we’re building a more responsive and responsible supply chain for the future.

Empowering people and partnerships

Supply resilience is a shared responsibility, and at the heart of our supply chain are the people who make it work. Investing in training and development ensures our teams have the skills and confidence to respond to challenges. Baxter fosters a culture of collaboration, encouraging creative problem-solving and strong and dynamic relationships between our teams, suppliers and customers.

An example of this is our Total Productive Maintenance program, whereby our machine operators work alongside our maintenance engineers to build their understanding of the machines they operate day in and day out. Operators can then use this knowledge to take greater ongoing care of production equipment. It also enables them to better articulate an issue to the maintenance team if one arises. With limited resources available, this program saves many valuable hours across our operations. By working together with a strong culture of collaboration and accountability, we are building a resilient supply chain that not only withstands shocks but emerges stronger from them.

The benefits are clear

A resilient supply chain delivers tangible benefits:

• Better patient outcomes – products are available when and where they’re needed.

• Greater efficiency – streamlined operations reduce unnecessary costs and waste.

• Enhanced reputation – demonstrated reliability builds trust with customers and stakeholders.

Looking ahead

Supply resilience is no longer a “nice to have” for Australian manufacturers, it’s a must. As the industry evolves, so too must strategies for managing risk and ensuring continuity.

At Baxter, we’re proud to be at the forefront of medical manufacturing in Australia, investing in local manufacturing, embracing innovation, and empowering our people. As challenges grow more complex, so does our resolve. By prioritising resilience today, we are strengthening the future of healthcare in Australia and New Zealand.