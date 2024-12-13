Bass Strait offshore wind zone declared in TAS

Image: chungking/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has declared the Bass Strait offshore wind zone in northern Tasmania, creating new investment, jobs and cleaner, cheaper, reliable energy across the southern state.

The new industry could create up to 12,000 jobs in construction and a further 6,000 ongoing roles for engineers, electrical technicians, cable installers, boilermakers, crane operators, riggers, divers, seafarers, dockworkers and administrators.

“Tasmania is already an energy powerhouse – running on 100 percent renewables – but the power of offshore wind could see the state produce and export even more clean and reliable energy,” said Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

“The Bass Strait has truly world-class wind resources, with sustained wind speeds of more than 8 metres per second.”

The zone could support up to 20 GW of round-the-clock reliable renewable energy – more than half of the current electricity demand across southeast Australia.

One rotation of a single offshore wind turbine generates as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation does in a day.

In response to feedback from local leaders, industry, fishers, unions, First Nations people and community groups, the declared Bass Strait zone is smaller and further from shore.

It now sits at least 30 km off Tasmania’s north coast and spans 7,100 km2 – reduced by about 30 percent of the original proposal. It also includes a carve out for a shipping lane.

In establishing Tasmania’s offshore wind industry, there is also an opportunity to future proof existing industries like steel, cement and advanced componentry, boosting Australian supply chains and local economies.

The Commonwealth will require project proponents to demonstrate their commitment to Australian manufactured inputs, local suppliers and benefits to the local economy, to inform the merits of feasibility licence applications.

Offshore wind developers can apply for feasibility licences now until 12 March 2025, which allow them to assess the feasibility of offshore wind projects in the declared Bass Strait zone.

Feasibility licences will only be awarded to developers that prove their project will deliver the most for Tasmania, its workforce and for Australia’s energy security.

Developers must also adhere to stringent requirements for environmental stewardship and community involvement and commit to sharing the marine space with existing users.





