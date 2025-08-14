Barrett’s $117m ‘Factory of the Future’ Underway

NIOA Group CEO Rob Nioa and wife Eliza (pictured fourth from the right) and Barrett CEO Bryan James (second from the left) joined Tennessee State leaders to mark the beginning of construction of the $AUD117m Barrett Manufacturing & Technology Campus. Image: NIOA

NIOA Group has marked a major milestone with the start of construction on Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc’s new $117 million facility in Tennessee, a project that will modernise weapon systems development for Allied defence forces.

A ceremony to signal the beginning of work on the Barrett Manufacturing & Technology Campus (BMTC) was attended by dignitaries including Tennessee governor Bill Lee, senator for Tennessee Marsha Blackburn, and senior NIOA executives. NIOA acquired Barrett in January 2023.

The BMTC will serve as NIOA’s North American headquarters and a global centre of excellence for firearms, advanced military weapons manufacturing and research capabilities.

Barrett has a 40-year legacy of innovation and precision in large calibre long-range weapons and is a trusted supplier to US and allied militaries worldwide. The new facility – described as “the factory of the future” – will build on this reputation by focusing on advanced soldier-fired weapon systems.

The A$117 million project is being built on a 69-hectare greenfield site close to Barrett’s original Murfreesboro headquarters, where it has operated for more than four decades. It represents the largest investment in the company’s history and underlines a long-term commitment to advanced manufacturing and jobs in Rutherford County.

Stage one of the BMTC will include corporate offices, research and development facilities, large-scale manufacturing and office space across more than 250,000 square feet. The expansion is expected to double Barrett’s workforce over the next five years, enabling the company to meet increasing global demand for its commercial and defence products.

NIOA Group executive chairman and chairman of Barrett, Rob Nioa, said the facility was being built at a time of critical importance for Allied defence capability.

“With global security and deterrence more critical than at any time in the past 80 years, we’re very focused on working with Australia’s Five Eyes and AUKUS partner nations to build sovereign defence industrial capability,” he said.

“We are excited to be building the factory of the future here in Tennessee that will have far-reaching local benefits and international impact.”

Barrett chief executive Bryan James said the investment demonstrated a bold step forward while honouring the company’s heritage.

“As a locally founded business, we’re proud to invest once again in the place that has shaped our success as a global leader serving both the commercial and military markets,” he said.

Mr James thanked Tennessee Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and the wider community for their support, saying the project would create skilled jobs and expand capabilities.

Construction is expected to be completed by February 2027, with operations to begin shortly thereafter.