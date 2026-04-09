BAE Systems Australia – Maritime, working with BMT, has been awarded the Anzac Class Designer Support Contract (DSC) to sustain and enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac class fleet. The engineering design contract is valued at $163 million over seven years.

BAE Systems Australia – Maritime (BAESA-M) will work with BMT on the contract which is dubbed ‘DSC-West’, reflecting the decades of dedicated warship sustainment capabilities at the Henderson maritime precinct in West Australia – the home of the Anzac class – that the teams will be able to bring to this new contract.

“This award marks a new chapter in Anzac class sustainment. As the company that constructed the Anzac fleet and successfully helped deliver two major upgrade programs across the class, we’re proud to combine our experience with the expanded capabilities of BMT to deliver safe, efficient and reliable outcomes for the Commonwealth,” said David Shepherd, managing director, Surface Ships, BAE Systems Australia – Maritime.

It is a strategic collaboration that highlights both companies’ joint commitment to deliver superior, sovereign maritime capabilities for Australia.

BAE Systems and BMT (which last year acquired Australian Maritime Technologies – AMT – with their heritage link to the original Anzac class designer), combine platform expertise, design authority access, and sovereign capability support to enhance Anzac class vessels.

This position is uniquely suited to meet the Commonwealth’s stringent requirements, providing the “know-how and the know-why” essential for optimal platform sustainment.

“We are delighted the Commonwealth has selected the DSC-West team. With AMT now part of BMT, we bring together decades of Anzac class knowledge, ensuring we can continue delivering operational excellence for the Anzac class fleet,” said Graeme Nayler, managing director, BMT .

“The DSC-West contract will be delivered out of the Henderson shipyard in Perth, as well as across multiple offices in Melbourne, Sydney and other locations. The contract award leverages these teams’ deep platform knowledge, direct design authority access, and robust sovereign capability to deliver assured availability and future ready upgrades for the Anzac class.”