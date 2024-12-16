Bae Systems’ unscrewed VTOL achieves first flight milestone

Image: Bae Systems

A team of BAE Systems Australia engineers have successfully flown an all-new Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system, fully designed, built and tested locally.



STRIX has been uniquely designed to perform a range of autonomous missions independent of a runway, including air-to-ground strike, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

This will remove human crews from arduous or dangerous conditions and free up skilled personnel to focus on where they are needed most.

Operating a spiral development model, a full-scale electric prototype was designed and built to fast-track flight testing and reduce program risk.

Flight trials were undertaken at a remote site in late October following a successful ground testing program earlier in the year. The team demonstrated our Vehicle Management System’s (VMS) ability to control STRIX during launch, manoeuvre, sustained hover, and recovery.

All tests were conducted fully autonomously, with a remote pilot providing safety overwatch who was not required to intervene.

“This program milestone highlights the ingenuity and capability of world class Australian engineers and delivers on our proof of concept at rapid pace,” said managing director of BAE Systems Australia’s Defence Delivery business unit, Andrew Gresham.

“Major flight test objectives were achieved, including safe and autonomous control of an all-new VTOL aircraft configuration never flown before in the history of flight.”

The STRIX prototype features composite aerostructures and a unique ‘tilt body’ configuration, developed through a collaboration between BAE Systems Australia and Perth-based SME, Innovaero.

Since its unveiling at the Avalon Airshow in 2023, STRIX has moved from concept to autonomous VTOL flight within two years, demonstrating BAE Systems Australia’s ability to quickly deliver disruptive sovereign research and development.

STRIX draws on proven technologies, including those from BAE Systems’ previous autonomous systems, as well as our current work with the Australian Army’s M113 OCCV Program and the MQ-28 Ghost Bat for the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Program’s focus will now move from airframe testing to the hybrid-electric propulsion system, which has been under development in parallel with the prototype.

STRIX is being marketed to international and local customers, and BAE Systems Australia will continue refining the aircraft in collaboration with local industry and partners depending on their requirements.