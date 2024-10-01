BAE Systems to establish new head office in Lot Fourteen, Adelaide

The Innovation Centre, where BAE Systems will establish their new head office. (Image: premsphotogallery)

Australian defence firm BAE Systems recently signed on as a cornerstone tenant in Lot Fourteen’s Innovation Centre, establishing itself as a significant industry contributor to South Australia’s connected Innovation Places network.

The new location situates BAE Systems at the centre of South Australia’s defence and critical technologies innovation, giving them increased accessibility to their operations and partnerships at Osborne Naval Shipyard and Edinburgh Defence Precinct, Tonsley Innovation District and Findon Technical College.

BAE Systems is currently working on the Hunter Class Frigate and AUKUS submarine programs, which is set to increase employment and economic growth in South Australia.

“Over the next 12 months we expect to recruit 800 new employees across our operations, and Lot Fourteen is a key enabler to achieving our growth ambitions,” said BAE Systems chief executive Craig Lockhart.

“Our decision to become an anchor tenant in Lot Fourteen’s new Innovation Centre reflects our enduring commitment to a strong partnership with the Government of South Australia and continuing journey for economic development and sustainability.”

The Innovation Centre is designed to drive global advancements in the defence, space, critical technologies, and cyber industries.

BAE Systems’ commitment is part of the SA Innovation Places Leadership Framework, a new 10-year roadmap to connect and elevate the initial $9.5 billion investment from consecutive state and federal governments across South Australia’s 22 innovation places and a nation-leading first.

A total of $100 million has been invested in the Innovation Centre as of now.

South Australia State Member Stephen Mulligan spoke about the benefit of the move to South Australia:

“BAE Systems choosing Lot Fourteen as its headquarters presents an extraordinary opportunity for South Australia to grow its reputation as the Defence State.”

“Our innovation places are key to achieving our ambitions,” said South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas.