BAE Systems ignites defence innovation with new collaboration

BAE Systems Australia and Australian technology incubators Stone & Chalk are collaborating on a ground-breaking approach designed to spark innovation within the defence and security sectors.

Taking place in Victoria and South Australia, the “Pathfinder Series” workshops will invite some of Australia’s most cutting-edge start-ups and scale-up businesses to jointly explore opportunities and challenges within both sectors and ultimately contribute to advancing defence technologies.

BAE Systems Australia head of industry development, Tom Tizard, said, “Australia is a treasure trove of innovation, and it’s time we tapped into it.

“We anticipate that these workshops, bringing together pioneering start-ups and scale-up businesses, will generate a wealth of creative ideas. In collaboration with our experts, we aim to foster a vibrant local industry that supports the growth of our supply chains and ultimately strengthens Australia’s sovereign defence capabilities.”

CEO of Stone & Chalk Group, Michael Bromley, said, “Innovation can’t be confined to specific industries. This collaboration will open doors for businesses across various sectors to contribute to the future of Australian defence and security. We are excited to see the transformational ideas that will emerge.

“This initiative marks a significant leap in bridging the gap between the traditional defence sector and the agile world of start-ups, signalling an exciting era for Australian defence innovation.”

The Pathfinder Series will commence with the Adelaide workshop on Friday, 23 June, followed by the Melbourne workshop in October. More than 40 start-ups and scale-ups will be handpicked to attend, with particular emphasis on businesses owned by First Nations individuals and veterans.

To learn more about the Pathfinder Series and how to participate, visit here.