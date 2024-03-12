BAE Systems offering engineering scholarships to women from regional Australia

Image" Monkey Business/stock.adobe.com

BAE Systems Australia is offering academic scholarships to women from regional Australia who aspire to study engineering ahead of a career in defence industry.

Inspired by the achievements of two trail blazing women and aligned to this year’s UN International Women’s Day theme Count Her In: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, the company announced the inaugural Williams Hicks Engineering Scholarship for women from regional Australia.

The scholarship will provide a pathway for talented women from regional areas to be supported through their engineering degree and, upon graduation, pursue a career of infinite possibilities with BAE Systems Australia.

BAE Systems will seek applications from August 2024, with the first four scholarship winners announced in January 2025 to coincide with university intakes.

The program is envisaged to grow through the addition of four scholarships per year, ultimately supporting up to 16 female engineering students from regional Australia.

In 1988, flight lieutenant Robyn Williams and officer cadet Deborah Hicks etched their names in history as the first Australian women to become pilots in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Deborah was the youngest female pilot in Australia to fly solo, and Robyn was one of the RAAF’s first female engineers.

Chief executive officer of BAE Systems Australia Ben Hudson said, “We are passionate about championing gender equity across our business and the scholarship program we’re launching celebrates the inspirational story of both Deborah and Robyn and will provide pathways for women from regional Australia to pursue rewarding careers in the high technology defence sector.”

BAE Systems will also provide opportunities for these students to undertake work placements across the company over the course of their studies, giving these students invaluable industry experience aligned to their degree. This will accelerate their career to be job ready at the completion of their studies.

These scholarships are just one of the ways we are looking to provide equal opportunities for women in line with our gender equity principles, which seek to embrace and promote fairness, equity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, in everything we do.