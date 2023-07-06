BAE Systems invests in sovereign high frequency capability

BAE Systems Australia has acquired cable and antenna systems manufacturer, Radio Frequency Systems, following a decision by the company’s German parent to move out of the Defence sector.

RFS has a long history in major Australian defence projects and the transaction will ensure the intellectual property, High Frequency (HF) Radar and communications antenna designs remains a sovereign capability.

Programs using the RFS HF Antenna portfolio include the Jindalee Operational Radar Network, the High Frequency Modernisation program, Project Nullarbor and, more recently, the REDFIN program.

The acquisition includes key subject matter experts in antenna design, development and production. A number of these employees have transferred to the BAE Systems organisation.

The transaction will enable the development of BAE Antenna Products in the market and integration into opportunities including the company’s work to deliver HF Radar exports. It forms part of the expansion of BAE Systems’ Strategic Surveillance strategy to secure the company’s long-term future in Over The Horizon Radar (OTHR) design, development and sustainment.

BAE Systems Australia managing director for defence delivery, Andrew Gresham, said, “By acquiring the RFS capability, BAE Systems is building on more than fifty years of Australian innovation with future targeted investment in our people, our products and our trusted partners.

“This transaction will ensure key knowledge & IP is retained in Australia, enabling future investment and innovation in key HF systems antenna products.

“It will also ensure supply chain assurance from our trusted network of industry partners for HF systems antenna products in Australia and globally.”