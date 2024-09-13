BAE Systems awarded $270m for guided weapon component production

Image: BAE Systems

BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a $270 million contract to significantly increase the production of critical components and assemblies for the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2.

The ESSM Block 2 is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile developed to protect warships from advanced anti-ship cruise missiles.

It is in service with 12 countries and is equipped on the Royal Australian Navy Anzac class frigates and Hobart class air warfare destroyers.

“We’re proud to continue delivering as a trusted partner to Australia’s sovereign guided weapon manufacturing capability,” said managing director, Defence Delivery, BAE Systems Australia.

“Increasing the rate of production of ESSM Block 2 components will ensure Australia and its allies continue to contribute to peace and stability while remaining protected.

The new contract is set to enhance capacity for Australian and allied forces and grow BAE Systems Australia’s ESSM workforce by 24 full time positions, including four new apprentices.

Since 1995 over 3000 sets of ESSM Block 1 components and assemblies have been delivered, with Block 2 supply commencing in 2021.

The Company continues to expand domestic manufacture of guided weapons and has engaged a network of local suppliers to assist in the delivery of components to meet the needs of Australia and its allies.

