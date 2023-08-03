Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase SE-603-N

iBase’s SE-603-N is a cutting-edge fanless digital signage player equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core/ Celeron U-Series Processors.

With dual-channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM supporting up to 64GB, it promises high performance. The integrated Intel graphics enable fluid 4K content playback across three independent displays using HDMI 2.0, DVI-D, and DP connections.

The SE-603-N excels in connectivity with options for M.2 E-Key and M.2 B-Key slots that facilitate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, capture cards, and 5G. This ensures that the player can be integrated into various network configurations, making it incredibly versatile.

One of the defining features of this device is its robust build. The fanless and all-solid-state design not only reduces noise but also increases the device’s durability. Coupled with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, this ruggedised player is ideal for demanding environments.

Adding to the attractiveness of the SE-603-N are the iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies.

These features facilitate efficient power management and allow for remote device management, significantly reducing maintenance efforts and costs. Furthermore, with TPM 2.0, vPro, and a watchdog timer, it ensures maximum security and reliability in deployment.

Key features