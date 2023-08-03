Backplane Systems Technology presents iBase SE-603-N

iBase’s SE-603-N is a cutting-edge fanless digital signage player equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core/ Celeron U-Series Processors.
With dual-channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM supporting up to 64GB, it promises high performance. The integrated Intel graphics enable fluid 4K content playback across three independent displays using HDMI 2.0, DVI-D, and DP connections.
The SE-603-N excels in connectivity with options for M.2 E-Key and M.2 B-Key slots that facilitate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, capture cards, and 5G. This ensures that the player can be integrated into various network configurations, making it incredibly versatile.
One of the defining features of this device is its robust build. The fanless and all-solid-state design not only reduces noise but also increases the device’s durability. Coupled with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, this ruggedised player is ideal for demanding environments.
Adding to the attractiveness of the SE-603-N are the iSMART intelligent energy-saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies.
These features facilitate efficient power management and allow for remote device management, significantly reducing maintenance efforts and costs. Furthermore, with TPM 2.0, vPro, and a watchdog timer, it ensures maximum security and reliability in deployment.
Key features
- iSMART intelligent energy-saving & Observer remote monitoring technologies
- 11th Gen Intel Core/Celeron U-Series Processors
- 2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, dual channel, Max. 64GB
- Intel Processor integrated graphics device
- Supports OOB (Out-of-Band) and PDPC (Peripheral Device Power Control) functions
- 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DVI-D, 1x DP (supports DP++)
- 1x M.2 E-Key (2230) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or capture card options • 1x M.2 B-Key (3052) for 5G options
- TPM 2.0, vPro and watchdog timer
- Wide-range operating temperature: -20°C ~ 70°C
- Ruggedised, fanless and all-solid-state design
Company: Backplane Systems Technology
Phone: (02) 94576400
Website: www.backplane.com.au