Backing more local jobs and manufacturing in Gippsland

Gippsland’s family-owned manufacturing business LV Shade & Shutters is set to enjoy its new expansion made possible by the Victorian Government, with the new manufacturing and retail site in Traralgon now complete.

Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing today officially announced the completion of LV Shade & Shutters’ new dual-purpose site, triple the size of the previous site and now supporting a four-fold increase in production while creating seven new jobs.

The expansion includes the construction of a new workshop, fit out with new machinery and technology, a retail and office space, and the external development of the premises including landscaping, fencing and signage.

Established in 2013, LV Shade & Shutters began as a small family business and has evolved into one of the state’s leading suppliers of residential and commercial shade structures, blinds, roller shutters, and awnings in Victoria.

The business designs and manufactures its products in Traralgon, servicing the whole of Gippsland and Melbourne. The project will allow the company to move its larger sail and steel works in-house instead of outsourcing the work, increasing retail sales over the next 12 months and growing annual turnover.

Minister for Manufacturing Sovereignty Ben Carroll explained the funding for the regional area.

“Victoria is Australia’s manufacturing state and backing the expansion of innovative companies like LV Shade & Shutters means we’re growing what is made in Victoria – that’s great news for jobs and our economy,” he said.

Almost 40 per cent of employing businesses in Gippsland are small businesses, with manufacturing a driving force of the Gippsland Regional Partnership – employing 700 workers and contributing almost $1 billion in Gross Value Add to the economy each year.

LV Shade & Shutters founder and owner Matthew Joske spoke about what it means for the company.

“This has been a labour of love for the past 10 years and as a small family-owned and operated business in Gippsland, we’re proud to continue to grow in the community that has backed us from the very beginning,” he said.

The Victorian Government has made record investments in the Latrobe Valley region, with projects including the Morwell Hi-Tech Precinct, Traralgon’s Latrobe Creative Precinct and the Latrobe Valley GovHub.

Support for LV Shade & Shutters’ expansion is part of the Government’s $2 billion investment in projects and programs that have added more than 4,000 additional jobs to the Latrobe Valley’s workforce since 2014.

Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing spoke about the announcement.

“We are determined to continue our record investment in a prosperous and thriving Latrobe Valley, and to support local businesses to expand, innovate, and employ more locals.”

The project is part of the Government’s record investment of more than $41 billion across rural and regional Victoria since 2015.

For more information go to rdv.vic.gov.au.