After dominant 1–2 finish in the 2024 season, Team Motion Racing has returned with championship-winning drivers, new-look SuperUtes, and a national fanbase along for the ride.

With the number one on his car and the championship trophy on the shelf, Adam Marjoram is out to defend his crown. Teammate Aaron Borg, last year’s runner-up, is hungry to reclaim the top spot. And Motion – naming rights sponsor of the V8 SuperUte Series team – is doubling down on its support for what’s shaping up to be another standout season.