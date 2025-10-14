After dominant 1–2 finish in the 2024 season, Team Motion Racing has returned with championship-winning drivers, new-look SuperUtes, and a national fanbase along for the ride.
“This will be my third year with Team Motion Racing, and it’s an absolute privilege,” says Marjoram. “We had a really good 2024 – came out as champions – and the goal now is to maximise every opportunity and go back-to-back.”
Borg is equally focused: “The aim is to get the number one back on my car. Marj earned it last year, and now it’s game on in 2025.”
Motion’s investment in the team is about more than logos on bonnets. The sponsorship is an expression of the business’s values – performance, precision, and pride in what’s possible through teamwork …
To read the full article in Motion’s new interactive magazine, please click here.