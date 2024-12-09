Babcock launches new defence R&D hub in Melbourne

Image: The Cheroke/stock.adobe.com

Babcock has officially launched a new International Engineering and Technology Hub in Melbourne as part of increased research and development efforts across global defence markets.

The $3.5 million Abbotsford facility is set to have a collaborative environment for engineers and technologists working in areas such as systems engineering, secure communications, autonomy, artificial intelligence and digitally-enabled asset management.

It includes provision for specialist laboratories and other security-accredited testing facilities to simulate, model and validate new technologies so they can be brought into service quickly.

The hub has been designed with future defence needs in mind and is strategically located in Victoria to leverage the state’s extensive supply chain network, well-credentialed academic institutions and rich engineering talent pool.

Part-funded by the Victorian Government, the facility is expected to create as many as 100 new highly skilled jobs over the next three years and will play a crucial role in workforce development initiatives.

The move to the new facility follows a period of sustained growth for our Australian business, particularly in Melbourne, where our defence workforce has grown seven-fold since 2019.