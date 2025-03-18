BAB Aluminium & Capral: A relationship bonded by aluminium

BAB has risen to make a name for itself in community infrastructure that includes grandstands, tables, and benches. Images: BAB/Capral

BAB Aluminium’s long-standing relationship with Capral has been instrumental in its production of sustainable seating solutions that highlight Australian-made quality.

Since its foundation, BAB Aluminium has transformed into an Australian-made manufacturer of diverse seating solutions operating out of Ingleburn, NSW.

Having rebranded the company to BAB Aluminium after purchasing it, CEO Brian Blowes has witnessed many iterations of the aluminium manufacturer. The company initially focused on custom fabrication, producing items such as remote-control gates, pool fences, and aluminium components.

Yet, as the sector evolved, Blowes and BAB Aluminium would adapt to customers that – instead of wanting custom made solutions – just wanted a finished product.

“Seating got bigger to where now it’s almost all we do,” he said.

This venture into seating has been successful, establishing BAB as a trusted name in community infrastructure across Australia. The company’s range has branched out to now include portable grandstands, tables, and benches.

“We have people buy them for their backyards and we have the local council, to schools or universities, sporting groups, to the State and Federal Governments. Everybody is a customer,” said Blowes.

The greatest source of revenue out of these offerings is the grandstand, something Blowes realised after producing his first for an on-seller in Gladesville, NSW. Now, Grandstands Australia produces over one hundred GS1 model grandstands a year as its own brand under the BAB proprietary limited umbrella.

“Grandstands Australia has become a third of our business now. It may well outgrow BAB,” said Blowes.

Grandstands Australia now produces five models – GS1 through to GS5 – with an array of products catered to different settings. Where GS1, GS2 and GS3 are more budget-friendly offerings, Blowes said the company’s GS4 and GS5 models target a large hole in the market between the small movable grandstands and larger stadiums.

“Both start at six metres and four tiers, expandable to 30 metres and eight tiers. A GS4 or GS5 at 30metres and 8 tiers accommodates up to 500 people,” he said.

“There is no one else in the market making a product that sits 500 people.

“We’ve probably produced over $1 million worth of GS4 and GS5 in the last couple of years.”

Aside from grandstands, BAB produces five different table settings and has delved into the schooling sector by establishing the ‘Buddy Bench.’ Originating from America, the Buddy Bench targets bullying and depression by creating a safe place for struggling students to reside.

“If the child’s isolated or anxious, they can go sit there and someone would see that. Whether that be a teacher, peer, parent,” said Blowes.

“It’s a conduit for mental health and anti-bullying.”

Despite an obvious focus, BAB still manufactures other items including engine parts boxes for the Australian Navy’s ANZAC class frigates.

Ensuring a safe product for a wide reach

These BAB products are now making their way around the nation in locations like Rio Tinto mines, where the company’s tables and seats feature in some of the villages and outdoor rest areas. The company also has an international footprint.

“We’ve got seats on a boat on the Thames River in London, and in the US Embassy, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand and Christmas Island,” he said.

Despite the international reach, Blowes insisted that BAB Aluminium remains an Australian business that produces quality products.

“I grew up on a farm in Crookwell, New South Wales. I am fiercely proud that we’re 100 per cent Australian made and use 100 per cent Australian supply chains,” he said.

Blowes said that this sovereign manufacturing allows the company to produce a high-quality product that is safe and backed by a 20-year warranty.

“Everything we make here’s got a Structural Certificate and a Cyclone Rating to say that it’s safe and fit for purpose,” he said.

“With the 20-year warranty, if something is wrong with it, I’ll either replace it or I’ll give you a brand new one. In saying that, I have not had a warranty claim in the past 40 years.”

A large part of this emphasis on product safety is the target audience of BAB, which is predominantly schools sporting clubs.

“I make stuff for other people’s kids, so safety is paramount. We file the edges and go to a lot of trouble to make the best product,” said Blowes.

A bond of trust backed by a 20-year warranty

At the heart of BAB’s products is reliability, which is a key element. Blowes said that there are multiple reasons why aluminium is a more beneficial material compared to others like steel.

“It does not rust and it’s not heavy. The lightness, for transportation and frankly the labour content, is probably half that of working with steel, so there’s cost benefits,” he said.

“The life expectancy on most of this stuff is probably 50-plus years.”

Last year, BAB went through 140 tonnes of aluminium in the development of its various products. When the entirety of a business’s product portfolio and throughput relies on an irreplaceable material, a trustworthy and high-quality supplier must be involved.

Capral Aluminium – supplier of high-quality aluminium extrusions, plates, sheet, and coils – has been this supplier for BAB since 1980. This relationship dates to a time where Capral was still operating under its past name.

“We started building the seat supports for Capral, then known as Alcan, around 1991,” said Blowes.

Blowes described his relationship with Capral after 44 years as “like family and symbiotic”.

BAB receives Capral’s aluminium in either an extrusion, or in a sheet, which is then produced into their synonymous products. Above all, Blowes said the quality of Capral’s aluminium stands out amongst the crowd.

“That is why I have never gone offshore. If I am putting a 20-year warranty on something, I need to know the material is good,” he said.

The supply chain between both companies is stronger than ever, as they schedule aluminium supplies two to three months in advance.

A future of sustainable aluminium

Not only has Capral helped evolve product quality, but it has taken BAB’s sustainable footprint to the next level. When approached by Capral’s Sales Rep Mary-Anne Inguanez in relation to Capral’s locally extruded, lower-carbon aluminium, Super Lo-CAL, Blowes could not resist.

“We’d be crazy if we did not do this. It is a no brainer,” he said.

“The idea of the carbon footprint growing is everywhere. Everything that is in here is now supplied with a super green billet that reduces carbon per kilo of aluminium from 12 to four kilos.

“BAB’s carbon savings last year would have been 58,000 tonnes.”

While the use of Super Lo-CAL has also led BAB’s products to being 100 per cent recyclable at end of life, the company’s sustainability initiatives don’t end there. BAB also practices recycling the many off-cuts that appear after an annual throughput.

“From what we do a year, three tonnes of it becomes off-cuts. We just sell that, and it gets recycled and turned back into an aluminium coke or beer cans,” said Blowes.

The company also prioritises the re-usability of its products such as extrusion packaging and timber and is active in stewardship programs alongside Capral.

“We reuse everything. We are very conscious of our green credentials,” said Blowes.

Forty-four years of quality

In a business that has evolved so much in 44 years, Blowes said he is still motivated by the pursuit of a supreme product. Not only is he motivated by a product that he has spent more than half of his life perfecting, but he is driven by the relationships he has forged within his team and across the supply chain.

“It’s a good place. I’ve got good staff. It’s where I live when I’m not living at home,” said Blowes.

“Two of our suppliers are more than 40 years on this with us.

“These are the people that keep me in business. Without those on the supply chain having our backs, we wouldn’t be anywhere.”

One of these supply chain relationships is Capral, which has been an essential part of the company’s success. By working with Capral, BAB Aluminium has expanded its offerings and embraced sustainable materials in a journey to set an example of quality Australian manufacturing.