AWU calls for glass manufacturer support

Image: Alpar/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Branch of the Australian Workers’ Union has been encouraged by recent backing of the Whyalla steelworks, motivating it to call for similar support as the nation’s last remaining glass manufacturer – Oceania Glass – faces administration.

The announcement of $2.3 billion in government support for the Whyalla steelworks demonstrates the government’s capability to protect strategic manufacturing assets.

The AWU has argued that Oceania Glass, which employs 260 workers and produces 165,000 tonnes of flat glass annually, deserves similar consideration.

“The prime minister’s decision to save Whyalla shows the government understands the importance of protecting our sovereign manufacturing capabilities. We need that same recognition for Australia’s last remaining glass manufacturer,” said AWU Victorian secretary, Ronnie Hayden.

“Oceania Glass isn’t just another manufacturer – it’s the only float glass manufacturing line in Australasia.

Hayden said that the nation gas already witnessed the consequences when the last sovereign plastic manufacturer, Qenos, left the country.

“Once these skills and capabilities are lost, they’re gone forever. We can’t afford to let another critical industry disappear from our shores,” he said.

“I’m seeing enterprises in our commercial districts are just evaporating by the month and it’s because other countries are outmanoeuvring us knowing that once we can’t do it ourselves we’ll be at their beck and call.

“The Future Made In Australia is more than a catchphrase, it’s our members’ livelihoods.

Housing Minister Claire O’Neil will today tour the Dandenong facility with AWU officials to witness firsthand the strategic importance of the operation and meet with workers whose livelihoods hang in the balance.

“The government’s Future Made In Australia plan promises $22.7 billion in investment. We need to see some of that support directed toward protecting our glass manufacturing capabilities.”

AWU Victoria Assistant Secretary Jimmy Mastradonakis, who has spent two decades representing workers at the facility, emphasised the human cost of potential closure.

“I’ve fought for these workers for twenty years, and I’ve seen the skill and dedication they bring to their jobs every day,” said Mastradonakis.

“These aren’t just jobs we’re talking about – they’re multi-generational careers that support entire families. I remain absolutely committed to protecting our members’ jobs and ensuring Oceania Glass gets the support it needs to survive.”

The AWU is calling for: