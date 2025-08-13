Awards honour Queensland’s STEM talent

Image: stokkete/stock.adobe.com

The 22nd annual Peter Doherty Awards have recognised 28 Queensland students and educators for outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Named after Brisbane-born Nobel Prize-winning scientist Peter Doherty, the awards celebrate innovation and excellence across eight categories, with each winner receiving $5,000 to support further education or professional development. This year’s prize pool totalled $140,000.

One of the 15 recipients of the Outstanding Senior Student Award was Claire Kong from the Queensland Academy for Science Mathematics and Technology. Kong’s research into human papillomavirus (HPV) has been presented nationally and internationally, and she has conducted a year-long study into cervical cancer immunotherapies.

Minister for education and the arts John-Paul Langbroek said the awards highlighted the state’s commitment to fostering world-class STEM education.

“We encourage all students to engage with STEM through initiatives like our annual STEM Girl Power camp, Queensland Virtual Academy and the Premier’s Coding Challenge,” Langbroek said.

“We’re delivering a fresh start in education, by getting back to the basics with a renewed focus on mathematics and English to unleash every student’s full potential, as well as more support for teachers in the classroom and less red tape.

“The Peter Doherty Awards recognise the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as the driving forces of the world of today, and of tomorrow. These students, educators and institutions are being celebrated for their outstanding contributions in the demanding, yet promising, fields of STEM. We are proud to support the future innovators who will help to shape the world we live in.”

The Crisafulli Government’s $21.9 billion education budget includes $1.09 billion for 15 new schools and $222.1 million for the More Teachers, Better Education Plan, aimed at improving behaviour, cutting red tape and lifting results.

Doherty, a former Indooroopilly State High School student who studied at the University of Queensland, won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1996 for his work on the immune system. The awards bearing his name have been running since 2003 and remain a cornerstone of the state’s recognition of STEM achievement.