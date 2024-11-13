Avalon 2025 EOIs open for defence and space industry

Image: James Arup/stock.adobe.com

The WA Government is inviting small to medium enterprises from the defence and space sectors to submit an expression of interest to attend Avalon 2025 as either a Co-exhibitor or Rover.

The Avalon Australian International Airshow is a global business, defence and aviation event, attracting senior aerospace, defence and civil aviation industry, military and government decision-makers from around the world.

“Western Australia’s defence industry continues to grow, and through the AUKUS agreement, there are more opportunities than ever for our local SMEs,” said Defence Industry Minister Paul Papalia.

“In 2023, 23 WA companies attended Avalon and had the opportunity to showcase their products and capabilities to senior civil aviation, aerospace, space, defence industry, military and senior government personnel from around the world.

“Western Australia’s representation at Avalon is a massive opportunity for our local defence and space industries, and I encourage SMEs interested in attending to submit an EOI.”

The international airshow will be held at Geelong’s Avalon Airport from 25-30 March 2025, with an industry-only tradeshow from 25-28 March, and a public airshow from 28-30 March.

Avalon attracted around 248,000 attendees in 2023, including over 280 official delegations from 28 countries.

This included a WA delegation made up of 23 Co-exhibitors and Rovers, two of which made major collaboration announcements at the event.

Aerospace company Innovaero announced a strategic partnership with BAE Systems Australia to design, develop and launch the STRIX drone.

The STRIX drone is a high-altitude, long-endurance uncrewed aerial vehicle designed for various applications, including surveillance and reconnaissance.

Communications company Blacktree Technology announced a collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space.

The Perth-based company will provide the ground segment for the Airbus-funded UHF military communications-hosted payload on board a commercial telecommunications satellite manufactured by Airbus.

EOIs close on 9 December.