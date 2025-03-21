Avalon 2025 Airshow: Showcasing defence and aerospace capabilities

The C-17 Globemaster III’s flight demonstration at the Avalon Airshow showcased its remarkable capabilities. Image: AMDA

Innovative NSW businesses will showcase their leading defence and aerospace-related capabilities next week at the Avalon Australian International Airshow (Avalon 2025).

Avalon 2025 is expected to host up to 48,000 industry delegates, including representatives from 28 nations. The event is an opportunity for NSW’s small and medium businesses to uplift their capabilities and expand their presence in domestic and international markets.

“The NSW Government is committed to fostering growth opportunities for the defence and aerospace sector, which directly employs 22,700 people in NSW and is valued at $3.4 billion,” said Investment NSW deputy secretary, Rebecca McPhee.

“We are home to businesses with advanced capabilities across all five domains of defence – land, sea, air, space and cyber – and events like Avalon are a powerful platform to showcase the best of NSW innovation and ingenuity.”

The NSW Government is supporting 36 businesses on the NSW stand at Avalon 2025, enabling them to demonstrate the depth, breadth and complexity of their products, services and dual use technologies to a global audience.

Australian Aerospace Engineering (AAE) is one of the small and medium businesses from NSW that will be exhibiting at Avalon 2025.

Based in Albury, 2025 marks AAE’s 20th year in operation and the organisation is going from strength to strength delivering critical aircraft maintenance, manufacturing and hardware to Defence and commercial aircraft operators. A recent highlight has been AAE’s establishment of the only Eaton Aeroquip® hose shop in the region where it manufactures products for Defence.

NSW is home to 40 per cent of Australia’s globally competitive defence and aerospace businesses and continues to position itself as an attractive place for defence and aerospace investment.

To learn more about NSW’s defence and aerospace capabilities view the NSW Capability Catalogue and come visit the NSW stand 2M9 at Avalon 2025.