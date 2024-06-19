AutoStore to introduce new FusionPort Workstation and R5 Pro Robot at CeMAT 2024

Image: AutoStore

AutoStore™, the global cube storage pioneer with an established local presence, will be returning to CeMAT this year where it will demonstrate its new FusionPortTM Workstation with R5 ProTM Robot, as well as its space-saving ConveyorPortTM solution.

The company will also use CeMAT as an opportunity to formally introduce new Australian Business Development Manager and president of the New South Wales Division of the Supply Chain & Logistics Association of Australia, Julian Brancaccio.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to CeMAT where we’ll have the opportunity to connect with customers and prospects, and showcase our cutting-edge solutions,” said Jason Wu, Business Development Manager Australia New Zealand.

“We’ve made great in-roads in growing our footprint across the ANZ region and educating the local market about the benefits of automated cube storage systems but there’s still work to be done.

“As Australia’s leading trade show for the warehousing, supply chain and materials handling sectors, CeMAT is the perfect platform for us to engage with local businesses and explore the many ways in which our solutions can address their business challenges.”

What’s on show?

Visitors to CeMAT will have the opportunity to get to grips with the AutoStore FusionPort Workstation – an innovation designed to drive warehouse speed and productivity, while reducing worker fatigue and strain. Featuring tilted Bin openings and ergonomic user interfaces, the FusionPort minimises the need for operators to twist and reach, reducing the risk of injuries and strain.

“With its dual Bin openings, the FusionPort facilitates faster order picking, accurate picks and accelerated order fulfilment,” said Wu.

“It efficiently handles 550 Bins an hour.”

Alongside the FusionPort, AutoStore will showcase the new R5 Pro Robot – the latest version of the company’s R5 Robot.

“The R5 Pro addresses the specific demands of large-scale eCommerce operations. At large AutoStore sites, the deployment of the R5 Pro can reduce the required number of robots on the same Grid by 15%, enabling enhanced routing and efficiency. The R5 Pro is designed to charge faster, supporting continuous operations and it makes more efficient use of warehouse space,” said Wu.

“The R5 Pro presents a stellar solution for anyone with large warehouse systems, requiring high-throughput solutions.”

In addition to the FusionPort and R5 Pro, the AutoStore ConveyorPort solution will be in action – the workstation where Bins are dropped on a conveyor and then transferred to an opening outside of the AutoStore Grid (cube storage system), enabling rapid processing.

“This demonstration system displays all the features and benefits of AutoStore in a condensed setting, proving that AutoStore solutions effectively optimise warehousing space,” said Wu.

Leading from the front in logistics

Since its last appearance at CeMAT, AutoStore has achieved significant milestones – not least of which was the 2023 Australian Supply Chain & Logistics (ASCL) Award in the category of Automation, Robotics or Emerging Technology. The Award coincided with the company’s one-year anniversary in Australia.

“Now in our second year on Australian soil, we continue to deliver scalable and flexible automated warehouse solutions that maximise warehouse capacity, efficiency and throughput. We have successfully deployed 1,450 systems across more than 50 countries, helping our customers thrive. We look forward to the expansion of AutoStore in the region,” said Wu.

AutoStore will be at Stand 300 at CeMAT at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 23 to 25 July 2024.