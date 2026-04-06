Despite record commodity wealth, Australia remains one of the least economically complex nations – exposing a structural weakness in how we create and capture value.

Australia is experiencing what can only be described as a prosperity paradox.

As gold and silver prices soar and copper’s strategic value accelerates – underscored in BHP’s latest financial results – Australia’s national income rises with every shipment leaving our shores. The strength of our resources sector underpins public revenue, supports jobs and reinforces Australia’s reputation as a reliable global supplier. On the surface, it is a picture of success. But, beneath that success lies a structural vulnerability.

We are sophisticated at extracting, processing and exporting raw commodities. Our mining operations, agricultural systems and logistics networks are among the most advanced in the world. The engineering capability and operational precision embedded in these sectors are world class.

Yet that sophistication largely stops at the wharf.

We capture immense value in getting commodities out of the ground and onto ships, but we generate little additional value beyond that point. As a result, we export products that are less complex than they could be. This is a similar dilemma that confronts Australia’s manufacturing industry.

The recently recalibrated Economic Complexity Index (ECI) from Harvard Kennedy School of Government brings this into sharp focus. Australia’s position has moved from 105th to 74th out of 145 countries. But that ‘improvement’ is driven largely by changes in methodology and data sets – not from a sudden transformation in our industrial structure or export complexity.

In fact, of the 38 nations that make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD, Australia ranks second lowest of all of them in ECI measures, just ahead of Chile. By comparison, New Zealand ranks a full 25 positions higher than Australia in the index – at 49 – and Greece at 48. Both of these countries also put to rest any excuse that our remoteness is the cause of this ranking.

The confronting fact is that despite our relative wealth of natural resources and pool of capable manufacturers, our export basket remains narrow and dominated by raw commodities rather than value-added, complex products. That’s not to say that our commodities and agriculture sectors aren’t important nor complex. It is more to say that we aren’t leveraging their full potential onshore.

The ECI is not just another ranking. It reflects the depth, diversification and sophistication of what countries produce and export and the recasting of data aims to better reflect that complex equation. In the latest results, Harvard called out the growing dominance of Asian economies, which are distinguished by advanced manufacturing and complex products that earn higher value on global markets. They do not simply extract resources; they manufacture complex goods from resources, retain intellectual property and capture value domestically.

By contrast, Australia remains overly reliant on commodity and agricultural exports. Our iron ore, coal, lithium, wheat and beef – and increasingly gold and silver – are the backbone of national income. There is nothing wrong with that – they are world-class. But exporting predominantly raw or semi-processed inputs means we allow other nations to add the value that comes from turning those inputs into advanced products and technologies.

In short, we mine the ore; others make the machines. We grow the grain; others transform them into household brands.

That is Australia’s prosperity paradox: a wealthy nation that relinquishes the highest value generating stages of manufacturing offshore.

This dynamic has real consequences. It limits growth prospects and investment in local manufacturing, it also drives skilled engineers, designers and innovators overseas where commercial opportunities exist. More importantly, it also leaves us vulnerable to global commodity price cycles rather than benefitting from diversified industrial strength.

If Australia genuinely wants to lift its economic complexity and grow prosperity, we must move from commodity dependence to value-added production. This means more than rhetoric – it requires strategic, sustained action to build industries that design, make and export sophisticated products.

AMGC has demonstrated that when solid Australian ideas are backed by industry leadership and targeted investment, they generate resilient jobs, export opportunities, and more prosperity. From concept to commercial success, AMGC has been central to turning Australian innovation into globally competitive businesses.

Nowhere is this more important than for small-to-medium manufacturers. Large companies can and should innovate, but the future of a complex economy lies in growing our thousands of highly capable SMEs into globally competitive manufacturers.

These firms already operate at world-class standards in niches such as precision fabrication, engineering services, digital integration and specialised components. But too often they are confined to local supply chains or serve a single industry. With the right support, they can diversify into adjacent, high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, defence technologies, advanced materials and electrified transport infrastructure.

A compelling example is the Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program in Western Australia. This initiative between the Western Australian Government and AMGC is leveraging existing industrial capability – much of it currently serving the resources and energy sector – to pivot into renewable energy supply chains.

Crucially, this model does not require firms to abandon their current customers or capabilities. Instead, it helps them grow their businesses by applying proven skills and technologies to serve future-facing markets. This preserves existing revenues and expertise while opening doors to new export opportunities.

This “diversify from strength” approach should be a template for national industrial strategy. It shows how deepening complexity does not have to undermine existing economic foundations; rather, it enhances them.

Australia’s commodities and agriculture will remain essential to our prosperity, but they are also powerful springboards for increasing Australia’s economic complexity. This uplift will only be realised if we intentionally add value to these commodities through manufacturing and build industries capable of competing globally. Otherwise, we will continue to cede opportunity to others.

The ECI ranking – even after recalibration – makes one thing clear: wealth alone does not guarantee complexity. Complexity is built through capability, scale and the ability to export what we create.

There are more than 47,000 manufacturers in Australia. Ninety per cent employ 20 people or fewer. That is not a weakness. It is untapped national capacity.

Over the past decade, AMGC’s model has proven that when good ideas are backed by informed guidance and targeted, disciplined funding, manufacturers commercialise faster, scale smarter and create high value jobs. From critical minerals and defence to health, space and clean energy, Australian innovation can be built here and sold to the world.

This is about strengthening the missing middle, translating policy into practical outcomes and securing long-term economic resilience. The next decade must be about capturing that potential – before the world does it for us.