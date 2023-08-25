Australia’s most advanced paper and cardboard recycling facility comes online

Visy unveiled a major $42.5 million upgrade to its paper recycling and remanufacturing campus in Coolaroo with Premier Daniel Andrews and Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek.

The upgrade is part of Visy Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt’s commitment to invest $2 billion over the next decade to reduce landfill, cut emissions and create thousands of green collar Australian manufacturing jobs.

“This is a very important day for our company because we’re not only manufacturers,” said Pratt.

“We’re actually in the landfill avoidance business which is good for greenhouse gas reduction as well because as things decay in landfill they produce methane gas which is 84 times worse for climate change than carbon dioxide.

“So recycling is an important weapon against climate change,” he said.

Pratt said the Drum Pulper system was an Australian first and represented the most advanced paper recycling technology in the world.

It means that any piece of waste paper that goes through a Victorian kerbside recycling bin now has the capacity to be recycled into new packaging in Victoria. It never has to be landfilled or exported.

“It will double Visy’s kerbside recycling capability in Victoria, diverting up to 180,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard annually from Victoria’s landfills or exports – the equivalent of approximately an extra 400 Olympic swimming pools,” said Pratt.

The Drum Pulper, the first system of its kind in Australia, was made possible by co-investment from the Victorian and Federal Governments.

Visy will recycle and remanufacture this kerbside paper and cardboard into 100 per cent recycled paper and corrugated packaging for pizza boxes, the agricultural sector and Victoria’s favourite food and beverage brands.

“We’ve truly closed the loop on paper and cardboard recycling,” said Pratt.

“So put your used pizza box in the recycle bin and we’ll make another box out of it,” he said.

This latest investment brings Visy’s total cumulative investment in Australia to more than $10 billion.

The project adds to our workforce of over 2,500 in Victoria.

“Premier Andrews, Minister Plibersek – it’s an honour to partner with you and your governments to deliver these projects for Victorians,” said Pratt.

“We can’t make these changes without Government action, and I thank you for your foresight and dedication to practical environmental reforms.”