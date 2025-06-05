Australia’s latest AI supercomputer up and running

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

Victoria is now home to Australia’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer which is now up and running thanks to Victorian Government support.

This is one of the fastest of its kind in Australia. The most advanced technology accelerates the supercomputer to deliver new medical breakthroughs. It will support the work of La Trobe University’s Australian Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Medical Innovation (ACAMI).

The new NVIDIA DGX H200 will use AI to shift research into clinical trials on the ground faster.

Using complex 3D imaging and advanced analysis of biological data, it will also deliver personalised therapies to improve healthcare for Victorians. The supercomputer’s AI processing and memory capacity mean medical diagnoses can be done much faster than current methods.

The supercomputer will position Victoria as a national hub for AI in medical innovation. It will provide important hands-on training for Australian scientists, clinicians and data experts.

The launch of the supercomputer is a major milestone for the ACAMI. We’ve backed ACAMI with $10 million through mRNA Victoria, ACAMI brings together world-leading experts in AI and medical research to change the way we diagnose and treat medical issues, such as: