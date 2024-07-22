Australia’s largest single military assistance package for Ukraine

Image: Kym Smith / Australian Defence Force

The Federal Government has continued its support for Ukraine, with the 11 July announcement of Australia’s largest single military assistance package, worth nearly $250 million.

The latest package of military assistance to Ukraine contained equipment from Australian Defence Force stocks, some of which was manufactured in Australia.

The latest military assistance package includes:

Air defence missiles.

Air-to-ground weapons, including guided weapons.

Anti-tank weapons.

Artillery, mortar, cannon, and small arms ammunition.

A shipment of boots, ensuring the men and women of Ukraine’s armed forces are able to continue their vital efforts on the front line.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, met with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy alongside Indo-Pacific Four (IP4) partners.

There, Marles reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to standing with Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion.

“The delivery of highly capable air defence capabilities and air-to-ground precision munitions represents Australia’s largest single support package for Ukraine, and will make an enormous contribution to its efforts to end the conflict on its terms,” said Marles.

This support takes Australia’s military assistance to Ukraine to $1.3 billion overall.

Building on Australia’s reputation as a highly regarded partner, Australia will also join NATO’s new security and training initiative for Ukraine as an operational partner.

This is in addition to the training of Ukrainian recruits being undertaken by Australian Defence Force personnel in the United Kingdom, as part of Operation KUDU.

During his visit to Washington, the deputy prime minister also joined other partners in signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the Drone Capability Coalition.

This follows the Albanese Government’s $30 million commitment to provide drones to Ukraine, as part of this important Coalition.