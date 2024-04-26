Australia’s heavy industry receives $330m investment for clean energy transition

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adobe.com

In a move to strengthen Australia’s industrial sector with sustainable practices, the Federal government has invested $330 million to fund clean energy initiatives and emission reduction projects across the nation.

The Powering the Regions Fund is delivering $330 million to nine projects that bolster local industries and ensure the competitiveness in a global market.

Nine project have been earmarked to receive finding under the imitative, all set to create hundreds of new jobs during construction and secure existing regional roles that have supported Australian families and communities for generations.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the grants would future-proof Australia’s heavy industries in a decarbonising world.

“This $330 million investment in Australia’s hard-to-abate manufacturing and mining facilities is about securing the future of high-quality, low-emissions products made right here,” said Bowen.

Minister Bowen in a recent visit to Cement Australia’s century-old Railton facility in Tasmania, announced a $52.9 million allocation to modernise the facilities kiln and increase the use of alternative fuels such as waste to reduce emissions.

Among the key projects supported by the government are:

$93 million for an energy efficiency upgrade at the QAL Alumina refinery in Gladstone, QLD

$50 million to reduce emissions intensity at the Adbri cement manufacturing in Port Adelaide, SA

$44 million for energy efficiency upgrades at Shoalhaven Starches food manufacturing in Nowra, NSW

$35 million to power Murrin Murrin cobalt and nickel operations with renewables in Leonora, WA

$32.9 million for emissions reduction at the CSBP chemical manufacturing facility in Kwinana, WA

$15 million to electrify the Grange Resources Iron Ore mine in Savage River, Tas

$5 million for fuel switching at the Grange Resources Iron Pellet plant in Port Latta, Tas

$700, 000 for alternative fuel trial at Liberty metals manufacturing site in Bell Bay, Tas

“Northern Tasmania, Central Queensland and Western Australia have been industrial powerhouses for generations, and the Albanese Government is ensuring that continues,” said Bowen.

These investments target critical industries such as cement, alumina, mining, iron and steel processing, chemicals manufacturing, and food processing—sectors that have played a vital role in Australia’s economic history and are poised to shape its future.

“As global markets change rapidly – we’re supporting Australian industry to not only survive but thrive with our world-class products that support regional jobs across the country,” said Bowen.

It was reported the anticipated impact of these projects has an estimated annual reduction of 830,000 tonnes of emissions—equivalent to removing over a quarter of a million cars from Australian roads.

Beyond immediate environmental benefits, these initiatives signal a robust commitment to long-term sustainability and economic resilience within Australia’s industrial landscape.

These projects include the first $134 million batch of the $600 million Safeguard Transformation Stream, which is currently open for further applications through the Business Grant Hub.