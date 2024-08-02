Image: SGT Andrew Eddie/Department of Defence

The Federal Government has unveiled Australia’s first MQ-4C Triton Remotely Piloted Aircraft System – ‘AUS 1’ – to be operated by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The MQ-4C Triton project represents a $900 million investment in Australian industry for facilities construction, network integration, engineering, logistics, component manufacture and sustainment services.

Revealed at RAAF Base Tindal by the Deputy Prime Minister, the MQ-4C Triton is a high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft that will provide persistent surveillance across Australia’s maritime approaches.

The aircraft will complement the ADF’s crewed P-8A Poseidon fleet as a ‘family of systems’ to undertake enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of Defence operations.

“The MQ-4C Triton will significantly enhance the security of Australia’s maritime borders – a key priority supported by the Integrated Investment Program, and as outlined in the National Defence Strategy,” said Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, the Hon Pat Conroy MP.

“The arrival of the Triton represents a significant milestone for Air Force and clearly demonstrates the success of the cooperative program with the United States Navy. Our partnership strengthens our ability in joint operations and is underpinned by the strong cooperation with defence industry to develop advanced capability.”

The four MQ-4C Triton aircraft will be based at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory and operated by the Air Force’s reformed No. 9 Squadron, located at RAAF Base Edinburgh, South Australia.

As part of this investment, Defence has signed an interim sustainment support contract valued at approximately $220 million with Northrop Grumman Australia.

This is set to create 110 technical jobs for highly skilled workers in South Australia and in the Northern Territory as a result of the project.