Australia’s first missile factory in NSW

Image: v_blinov/stock.adobe.com

Australian Defence has signed a contract with Kongsberg Defence Australia to establish a missile factory in Newcastle, NSW.

Following the government’s initial announcement on 22 August 2024, this next step will establish the nation’s first guided weapons production facility.

Located within the Newcastle Airport precinct, the factory will manufacture the Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and international partners.

“This world-class factory is an Australian-first and, based on current schedules, will be the first outside of Norway to manufacture and maintain both the Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile,” said Chief of Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance, Air Marshal Leon Phillips OAM.

“It will supply missiles for both the ADF and international partners, enhancing regional security and contributing to stronger and more assured global supply chain for guided weapons.”

Over the next decade, the Defence Integrated Investment Program will allocate $16 to $21 billion to ensure that the investment outlined in the Australian Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Plan moves forward.

Defence aims to strengthen Australia’s national security by establishing domestic missile manufacturing and acquiring long-range strike capability.

“This would not be possible without Australia’s strong relationships with the Norwegian Government, Kongsberg Defence Australia and its parent company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace,” added Phillips.

Missile production at the factory is expected to begin in 2027.