Australia’s first commercial life sciences campus

Kurraba Life Sciences Campus at Waterloo Image: Gensler

The Kurraba Group has announced the launch of the country’s inaugural commercial life sciences campus which is set to entice domestic manufacturing opportunities.

Valued at $490 million, this development will be strategically located in Waterloo, Sydney, just 2 kilometres from Sydney CBD.

The 26,000 square metre campus is projected to be a nucleus for innovation, housing cutting-edge laboratories, state-of-the-art workspaces, and essential infrastructure tailored for professionals within Australia’s rapidly expanding life sciences industry.

The project is set to generate 1,200 jobs during construction and a further 1,700 ongoing positions post-completion, with additional economic benefits flowing into the community through domestic manufacturing opportunities.

Kurraba’s CEO, Nick Smith, emphasised the campus’s pivotal role in fostering local research and development (R&D), reinforcing sovereign capabilities and preventing valuable intellectual property from leaving Australian shores.

“This development marks a significant milestone as Australia’s first-ever commercial life sciences precinct,” said Smith.

“Positioned opposite the new Waterloo Metro Station and in close proximity to major hospitals and leading universities, including the University of Sydney and UNSW, the campus is primed to catalyse urban renewal along Botany Road.”

Further to this, Smith highlighted the campus’s appeal to multiple stakeholders, including researchers, scientists, and engineers across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices.

“Unlike traditional R&D settings, this purpose-built facility will offer unparalleled access to world-class laboratories, fostering collaboration and innovation within a cohesive ecosystem.”

Pending planning approvals, construction is projected to commence in early 2025, with Kurraba aiming to lodge a State Significant Development Application (SSDA) for the project in July 2024 to signal its commitment to advancing Australia’s position in global life sciences innovation.