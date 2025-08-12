Australia’s biggest supply chain event is back and bigger than ever

Image: Prime Creative Media

MegaTrans returns to Melbourne on 16–17 September 2026, bringing together the biggest names in supply chain and logistics.

Australia’s largest and most influential supply chain and logistics trade show is back.

Returning to Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 16–17 September 2026, MegaTrans is ready to once again bring the entire industry together under one roof.

The 2024 iteration was the most successful event to date, with 4,737 visitors coming to experience the cutting-edge technologies and services shaping a more sustainable supply chain.

It was the largest crowd in the event’s history, setting the tone for an even more ambitious showcase in 2026.

Next year, the spotlight will once again be on The Sustainable Supply Chain of the Future. Leaders from freight, logistics, warehouse operations, transport technology, infrastructure, manufacturing and beyond will gather in Melbourne to exchange ideas, spark collaborations and see the latest innovations up close.

Why be part of it?

MegaTrans is the meeting place for decision-makers, buyers and industry leaders from across Australia and overseas. Exhibiting here means you can:

Put your brand in front of the people shaping the industry’s future

Make valuable new connections and strengthen existing ones

Generate high-quality leads from a targeted audience

Position yourself as an innovator and industry leader

What you’ll find at MegaTrans 2026

A showcase of the most exciting products, services and technologies in the market

A comprehensive education program designed to deliver practical advice and provoke thoughtful discussion

Sustainable Warehouse Awards highlighting the country’s most sustainable warehouses

Numerous networking opportunities to connect with the broader supply Chain

A Careers Hub connecting emerging talent with leading employers across the sector

Exhibition space is now open. Companies that book early will have first pick of prime floor positions and receive exclusive promotional opportunities before the event.

“For two days, MegaTrans will become the beating heart of the supply chain industry. If you want to meet the people who matter, this is where you’ll find them,” Siobhan Rocks, General Manager of Prime Creative Media Events said.

“We can’t wait to welcome exhibitors who want to be part of it.”

MegaTrans 2026 is where your next big customer, partner or breakthrough could be waiting.

Don’t miss out on booking a prime position. Secure your place today and join Australia’s most powerful supply chain event.