Image: IM Imagery/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australia Government has officially opened Australia’s largest robotics and automation headquarters in Perth’s north.

Developed with a $28 million Cook Government investment, the Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct (AARP) at Neerabup is a global destination for technological innovation.

It provides the ideal environment for testing, research and development across autonomous solutions, remote operations, and robotics, with a commitment to advancing zero-emissions technology.

“With new automated solutions emerging, we are driving WA to lead the nation in the development of robot and automation solutions,” said Premier Roger Cook

“Our Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct will play a key role in the integration of robotics to increase efficiency and safety within key industries in WA, including mining.”

The state-of-the-art facilities at AARP HQ will enable local, national and global companies to test and develop robotics and automation technology without interrupting day-to-day operations.

Organisations will now be able to use one of AARP’s seven test beds, and have development teams working on backend software in the HQ, all while connecting in with their head offices or other offices around the world – from the AARP in real time.

The precinct’s strategic location north of Perth is part of the Cook Labor Government’s reforms to drive WA as a leader in industrial-scale innovation, and will support a range of industries and technologies including mining and resources.

The AARP HQ features:

co-working space with sit/stand desks and monitors for plug and play connection;

five four-person offices with sit/stand desks and monitors for plug and play connection;

maker space;

warehousing;

labs for testing and development;

fully equipped event spaces for networking and robotics and technology demonstrations; and

meeting rooms and a training facility.

Early forecasts suggest that the AARP will contribute between $450 million and $600 million in economic benefits to Western Australia by 2030.

For more information visit: www.theaarp.com.au(link is external).