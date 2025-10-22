Today marked a milestone in Australia’s journey toward higher productivity and digital manufacturing base, with the official launch of the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC).

Established with $57.5 million in Commonwealth Government funding through the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, AMCRC bring together 13 leading Australian universities, CSIRO, and over 60 industry and membership organisations. Over the next seven years, this partner base will invest an additional $200 million to build a world-class additive manufacturing ecosystem that enhances industry capacity across the country.

Driven by a bold “Australia Makes” vision, AMCRC will translate cutting-edge Australian research into commercial outcomes, accelerate innovation, explore high-growth business models, enable sustainable supply chains, and reinvigorate local manufacturing through new technological capabilities. For businesses, this means local production that’s faster more responsive and better tailored to customers’ needs

The CRC’s research ambition is structured around four core programs:

Sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing

Advanced materials development including critical mineral processing and feedstock enhancement to upcycle local production

New technology and certified process development

Enhanced finishings and surface technologies for medtec and defence applications.

A major focus of AMCRC will also be developing a skilled, future-ready workforce, ensuring widespread adoption of additive manufacturing technologies and strengthening Australia’s manufacturing resilience and competitiveness.

The official launch, held in partnership with Boeing Aerostructures Australia – a major contributor to the CRC – was attended by industry partners, research organisations and government representatives including The Hon Colin Brooks, Victorian Minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing and Federal Senator Lisa Darmanin, representing Senator the Hon. Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation, Minister for Science.

The Hon Colin Brooks welcomed the launch of the AMCRC, saying: “Victoria is home to the largest manufacturing workforce in Australia and the leading destination for investment in advanced manufacturing.

“Hosting the AMCRC in our state will bolster Victorian capabilities and support the future of Australian manufacturing.”

AMCRC Chair, Susan Jeanes, said: “AMCRC represents a unique opportunity to position Australia as a global leader in additive manufacturing innovation. By uniting industry, researchers and government behind a shared agenda, we will drive research, fast-track commercialisation, and build sovereign capability – delivering new materials, technologies and production solutions that improve productivity, efficiency and local capacity.”

AMCRC Managing Director, Simon Marriott, said: “Today marks the start of seven years of industry-led research collaboration to advance Australia’s additive manufacturing capabilities. Additive manufacturing is no longer limited to targeted prototyping, it is transforming industrial processes and supply chains, enabling a new era of efficient and sustainable manufacturing. Through AMCRC, we’re ensuring Australian industry not only keeps pace but leads.”

Nicholas Mulé, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Boeing, said: “We have a long history of investing in Australian innovation and recognise the increasing role additive manufacturing can play in aerospace production. Together with the AMCRC, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Australian researchers and local companies to explore novel applications that enhance safety, quality and technology in our operations.”

Two industry partners already set to commence projects with AMCRC are entX – a leading South Australian nuclear engineering and technology company developing advanced energy solutions with applications across defence and space exploration, and Rosebank Engineering – one of Australia’s leading aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers.

Bryn Jones, Managing Director of entX, said: “It is exciting to be part of AMCRC’s collaborative research program and to see projects such as ours getting underway. The speed and focus of the CRC gives us great confidence in its ability to support Australian industry and drive innovation.”

Aidan Butler-Bonnice, General Manager at Rosebank Engineering, said: “Rosebank Engineering has been a trusted partner of Australian industry for over 40 years, investing in advanced technologies that enhance manufacturing and sustainment capability, efficiency and overall value to our customers. Building on this legacy of innovation, we are proud to be partnering with the AMCRC to pioneer Laser Direct Energy Deposition for repair of high-value defence components. With over two decades of additive manufacturing experience, we look forward to working with the AMCRC and our research partners Swinburne and RMIT University to develop robust industry-ready solutions that strengthen Australia’s defence, aerospace and maritime sectors.”

Following the official launch event, AMCRC hosted an Additive Manufacturing Forum bringing together local manufacturers and researchers to explore how additive manufacturing can drive innovation and growth. The forum featured a keynote from Terry Wohlers, Distinguished Fellow of Advanced Manufacturing at Wohlers Associates, who shared insights on global additive manufacturing trends and emerging opportunities for Australia, and two industry roundtables that explored the potential of additive manufacturing when applied in unmanned aerial vehicle industry and the benefits of artificial intelligence.