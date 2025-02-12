Australian tech company secures US defence contract

Image: Isentia

Australian Defence technology company Kord Group has secured an Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide its remote technology to the US Army.

The RACU System Technology equips soldiers with a centralised point of control for all their weapon-mounted and body-worn electronic devices.

The groundbreaking technology significantly benefits soldier performance, lethality and situational awareness.

“Think of it as a simple, common remote for the soldier, which gives them quick, easy and intuitive control,” said group managing director, Peter Moran, Kord.

“It’s a force multiplier, simple to learn, and rugged. It allows soldiers to keep head up, eyes on target and hands on weapon.”

The home-grown technology – aimed at advancing critical defence goals under the AUKUS agreement – has been developed and tested over many years by the Australian Army and U.S Marine Corps.

“This is more than just about securing a technology contract,” said Moran.

“It’s a wonderful example of the collaboration between Australia and the US across militaries, innovation and industry for the benefit of both countries. We’re proud to advance our AUKUS agreement goals and continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

The contract, awarded by Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) as part of the EDITS Program, is valued at up to US$7m [AU$11m].

The Program provides warfighter solutions to a number of US Army agencies including PEO Soldier.

Kord will supply its RACU System Technology for evaluation by the US Army as the Common Remote for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW).

Kord has a long-standing relationship with the United States Congress and Defense Force, including support for rapid procurement (National Defense Authorization Act 2019-2023); authorized US$20m in 2023 for operational evaluation, US$5m appropriated in 2024 budget (House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee).